No thank you! - Why gospel singer Philip Kimani turned down Sh1M from MP

In a rare act of humility and principle, renowned Kikuyu gospel artist Philip Kimani has turned down a Sh1 million award offered by Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Elijah Njoroge Kururia, despite emerging as the most supported nominee in a public vote.

The award, initiated by MP Kururia, was intended to honour a gospel artist who embodies moral uprightness, spiritual dedication, and a non-commercialised approach to ministry.



However, Kimani’s decision to opt out of the award has sparked admiration across the gospel music industry and Kenyan social media.

MP Kururia’s Criteria for the Award

The Gatundu North legislator had taken to Facebook to invite the public to vote for a gospel artist who best reflects the values of integrity, sobriety, and spiritual devotion.

He narrowed the selection to two respected figures in Kikuyu gospel music—Philip Kimani and Dr Sarah K.

We had proposed to appreciate a true gospel singer who is fully born again, preaches the gospel with righteousness and has not been involved in scandals. Someone who hasn’t commercialised their gift, doesn’t take alcohol, or engage in immorality.

According to the MP, the initiative aimed to highlight and reward artists who continue to inspire society not only through their music but also through their conduct, character, and unwavering faith.

Kimani’s Gracious Decline

Despite receiving overwhelming support from fans during the online vote, Philip Kimani announced that he would not be accepting the cash prize.

In a public message, he expressed gratitude for the recognition and lauded the public for appreciating not just his music, but also his lifestyle and values.

Hello Mhesh, I really thank God for you and your team. The survey you carried out a few months ago in which I was rated amongst those that have done well as ministers of the gospel through music was for me a great morale booster.

He continued by stating that the votes alone were enough reward for him.

I have been able to tell that our fans do not only want good music but are also interested in the character of the singer. The votes that I got were for me sufficient appreciation and as such, I do not wish to continue with the contest.

Kimani concluded his statement by extending his best wishes to any future recipient of the award and appreciating all his fans who supported him.

Dr Sarah K Echoes Kimani’s Sentiments

Shortly after Kimani’s announcement, fellow nominee and legendary gospel musician Dr Sarah K also turned down the award, suggesting the money should be redirected to someone in real need.

“The One Million support needs to go to a deserving needy person,” said the 'Uniinue' hitmaker, a sentiment that was widely applauded by fans and followers alike.

MP Kururia Responds to the Artists' Feedback

Following the artists’ withdrawal from the contest, MP Kururia took to social media to acknowledge and support their decisions.



He admitted that perhaps the initiative had taken the wrong direction and agreed with the suggestion that the funds should be channelled to a more deserving cause.

“The category we chose was wrong. I agree with you—the One Million support needs to go to a truly deserving needy person,” the MP said.

Kururia clarified that the money had been raised collaboratively through support from fellow leaders and business associates.

The initiative, he said, had previously been used to support individuals such as Dada Sarah and comedian Henry Desagu during difficult times.

Public Reaction and Social Media Buzz

Kimani’s decision to decline the award sparked widespread reactions online. Many Kenyans praised him for setting a positive example and prioritising purpose over personal gain.



His humility and spiritual maturity were lauded as reflective of the very principles he preaches in his music.

