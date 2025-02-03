How celebrities, leaders have contributed towards Henry Desagu’s recovery

Popular Kenyan comedian Henry Desagu has been battling depression and alcoholism, with his condition deteriorating to the point of requiring admission at Mathari Mental Hospital, his family has revealed.

According to his family, Desagu’s struggles with mental health and addiction have significantly impacted his career, leading to a sudden slowdown in the comedy skits that once made him a household name.

Concerned about his well-being, leaders and well-wishers have now come together to support his treatment and rehabilitation.

Fundraiser launched for Desagu’s recovery

Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge Kururia has spearheaded a fundraiser aimed at securing funds for Desagu’s medical care and rehabilitation. In a statement, Kururia emphasised the importance of standing by Desagu during this difficult time.

We will not watch as this great boychild, Henry Desagu, whose comedy brings laughter to all of us, is brought down by depression and alcoholism. We will pray for his recovery, have him get quality medical attention, and get our lively Desagu back.

He also acknowledged the efforts of businessman Elijah Njoroge, alias Mofarm JM, who had been assisting Desagu and informed him of the severity of the situation.

Thanks my namesake Elijah Njoroge (Mofarm JM) for standing with him so far and for explaining to me how seriously his situation is getting worse, to the extent of getting hospitalised at Mathari Hospital.

Well-wishers contribute towards treatment

Kururia has rallied his friends and supporters to raise Sh1 million to facilitate Desagu’s rehabilitation and medical care. The fundraiser has so far attracted contributions from various public figures and businesspeople.

Among those who have contributed towards Henry Desagu’s treatment and rehabilitation include Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge Kururia, who donated Sh100,000, and businessman Elijah Njoroge, popularly known as Mofarm JM, who also gave Sh100,000.

Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi has contributed Sh100,000, while former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has also donated a similar amount.

Photo: Gatundu North MP, Elijah Njoroge Kururia

Other well-wishers include Dr Murimi (Sh50,000), Maina Kamiru (Sh50,000), DAMA Spares (Sh50,000), Jose Empire (Sh50,000), and John Wa Phone Place (Sh50,000).

Mugithi singer Samidoh has contributed Sh50,000, while Enock Moriasi has donated Sh20,000. Maurine Kabu and Edu Wa Motorhub have given Sh20,000 and Sh100,000, respectively.

So far, the fundraiser has raised Sh840,000, with a remaining balance of Sh160,000 needed to meet the target of Sh1 million.

Call for more support

Kururia urged more Kenyans to come forward and support Desagu’s recovery, highlighting the importance of ensuring he receives proper care. He however insisted that friends and fans contribute through Karangu Muraya as he would only take contributions from his close friends.

Let me organise my few friends; we raise one million for Desagu, for his medication, rehabilitation, and other logistics.