Obamas jointly address divorce rumours in first rare instance

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have publicly addressed persistent rumours surrounding the state of their marriage.

Speaking together for the first time on the topic, the couple chose Michelle’s podcast, “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” as the platform to set the record straight.

Rumours sparked by public absences

Speculation over the Obamas’ marriage has intensified in recent months, with social media chatter and tabloid headlines pointing to signs of a possible split.

Much of the speculation stemmed from Michelle Obama’s absence during several key public events, including former President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, a decision that drew significant attention.

Michelle has previously clarified her reasons for missing the event, saying on an earlier podcast episode that her personal choices were misinterpreted by the public.

“My decision to skip the inauguration, what people don’t realise or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism,” she said.

“People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason, that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart.”

Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack: 'She took me back!

During their most recent podcast episode, the Obamas tackled the speculation head-on.

Barack Obama, often known for his charm and humour, opened up about a difficult patch in their relationship but also reaffirmed the strength of their bond. “She took me back!” he exclaimed. “It was touch and go for a while.”

His comment, though lighthearted, alluded to the ups and downs the couple has weathered throughout their more than three-decade-long relationship.

Michelle: “Never thought of quitting on my man”

Michelle Obama followed up her husband’s remarks with a strong affirmation of her commitment and love.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man,” she said. “And we’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Her statement not only dismissed the rumours but also served as a powerful message about resilience and growth in long-term partnerships.

A marriage that has stood the test of time

Barack and Michelle Obama married in 1992 and have since become one of the most iconic and admired couples in the world.

They have two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and have shared numerous personal and professional milestones, including two presidential terms in the White House.

Throughout their time in the public eye, the couple has remained relatively private about their personal lives. However, both have occasionally offered glimpses into the challenges of maintaining a relationship under intense scrutiny.

Michelle Obama’s memoir 'Becoming' touched on the pressures of their early years, parenting, and the strain political life can place on a marriage.

Michelle Obama