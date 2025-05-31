Obama & Michelle’s 1st public appearance: What expert noted after divorce rumour

Former U.S. President Barrack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama were seen together in public for the first time in six months. The appearance, coming after widespread reports suggesting that their marriage could be going through a rocky patch with rumours of separation swirling at some point was closely observed.

The Obamas last appeared in public together in December 2024, with Michelle skipping notable events where her presence alongside Barrack was anticipated such as the inauguration of President Donald Trump and the burial of former U.S. President Jimmie Carter.

New photos captured by BackGrid outside the Lowell Hotel & Restaurant in Lenox Hill, Manhattan gave the world the first glimpse of the power couple in months.

The pair stepped out into a car, guarded by the Secret Service with their expressions and body language becoming the subject of interpretation by body language experts who gave their observations and interpretations.

What expert said on their body language

Human Behaviour Lab President Susan Constantine who is an expert in body language gave her take, noting that what was seen when the couple stepped out was a sharp contrast to what has been observed in the past.

" Definitely a completely different [public] appearance than we’ve seen in the past," Constantine said in an interview, comparing the recent public appearance to previous ones.

The photos show Michelle several steps ahead of her husband with two Secret Service officers in between them.

In the context of their relationship, Constantine took note of the space, providing an interpretation of the same.

When I’m looking at the photos, the distance between the two; with the two Secret Servicemen in between them [it] is showing that there’s literally a separation. Almost like the two [USSS officers] inside are drawing a line between President and Missus Obama.

Michelle's expression and body language was also interpreted, with the Constatine who has spent years studying the Obamas noting that she projected confidence and joy.

"She’s feeling quite confident in wherever she is at in her headspace, but you wouldn’t even think the two of them are together. She’s out front-and-center and very joyful; very empowered; a real pep in her step.

What Michelle Obama said in response to divorce rumours

With divorce rumours swirling, Michelle spoke candidly in a bid to put the rumours to rest after a series of solo appearances by the 44th U.S. President.

Speaking on the ‘Work in Progress’ podcast hosted by actress Sophia Bush, the former first lady dismissed rumours of a separation while reflecting on the changes in her life eight years after leaving the White House.

“I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do,” Michelle stated in reference to instances when she opted out of high-profile public engagements that saw Obama make a solo appearance that was interpreted by some as a sign of deeper issues in their relationship.