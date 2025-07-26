Paris-based artist with Kenyan roots nominated for African music honour

Africans making it abroad often navigate a path filled with sacrifice, resilience, and dual identities.

For Murwanashyaka Nzabonimana, better known as Isacco, that journey has seen him rise from a Kenyan upbringing to being a celebrated musician in Europe all while quietly devoting over a decade to humanitarian work and balancing a full-time job in logistics.

Currently based in Paris, the Rwandan-born, Kenyan-raised artist has been nominated for Best New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards Europe (GMAEU), set to be held in Brussels.

The nomination recognises his rising influence across African diaspora communities and marks what could become his sixth major accolade.

"I count on all of you – vote for me and let’s bring this trophy home together!" Isacco told fans, calling on supporters from across the globe.

A diaspora artist bridging continents through culture

Isacco’s story resonates with many in the African diaspora. Though his career has flourished in Europe, he carries the cultural imprint of his time in Kenya, where he spent his formative years.

His music blends African rhythms, Kinyarwanda lyrics, Swahili storytelling, and international beats a sonic representation of the cultural bridge he straddles.

Isacco

Over the years, he has been honoured with titles such as Best Male Diaspora Artist (Nshuti Awards, 2016), Best African Artist in the Diaspora (2017 and 2023), and Best Diaspora Artist (2022), solidifying his role as one of the most consistent voices in diaspora music.

His performances have become more than entertainment; they are cultural reconnections for many Africans living far from home.

Service before spotlight

While many would assume that an artist with such acclaim spends his time chasing gigs and fame, Isacco’s choices offstage tell a different story.

For over ten years, he has volunteered at the Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes in France, offering assistance to the sick and elderly.

Every summer, he trades his microphone for manual work helping pilgrims with meals, personal care, and emotional support.

His commitment was so deep that in 2022, he cancelled performances to prioritise the pilgrimage. According to Isacco, this annual service is not a pause from his musical journey but an integral part of it.

Musician Isacco

Balancing passion and career

Beyond music and service, Isacco also works in logistics at DM Logistics in France, a role he says keeps him grounded and financially stable.

His pragmatic approach to life abroad mirrors that of many Africans in the diaspora working hard to support passions while holding tight to cultural and personal values.

For Isacco, international awards are not just career milestones they’re shared victories that reflect the broader African diaspora’s determination and identity.

He also challenges others, especially youth, to rethink how they spend their time and resources.