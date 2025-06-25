Photos: Celebrities who turned up for Gen Z commemorative protests

Kenyan celebrities turned up in solidarity during the Maandamano 2025 protests held on June 25, marking one year since the deaths of Gen Z protesters during the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations in 2024.

From comedians and musicians to popular content creators, several public figures joined thousands of Kenyans in Nairobi’s CBD to honour the fallen and demand justice.

Their presence not only amplified the voices of the youth but also reflected a growing culture of civic responsibility among Kenya’s entertainment icons.

Celebrities used their platforms to mobilise supporters, share live updates from the ground, and honour the memories of those who lost their lives.

Musician Arrow Bwoy had a brief exchange with police before the officers lobbed teargas where the artists had gathered.

"When you peacefully demonstrate and they start shooting at you with live teargas canisters ..end police brutality in Kenya," Khaligraph said.