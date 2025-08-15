Female celebrities ordered to pay support to male ex partners

In several high-profile separations, courts or settlement agreements have required women in the public eye to make ongoing payments to their former male partners.

Below are seven notable instances.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson

Following a divorce finalised on March 1, 2022, Kelly Clarkson agreed to a settlement that included a one time payment of USD1,300,000 and a monthly payment of USD45,601 for the care of their two children.

The agreement set out responsibilities for day to day costs and specified how major expenses would be shared.

The settlement followed prolonged legal negotiations and addressed custody and financial arrangements to provide for the children’s schooling and welfare.

Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella)

Nikki Bella

Nikki Garcia and former husband Artem Chigvintsev finalised a settlement in January 1, 2025 that requires Garcia to pay USD3,500 a month in child support for their son, together with two lump sums of USD100,000 each.

The agreement also allocates responsibility for certain childcare and medical expenses and sets out a schedule for when the lump sums must be paid.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry

A Los Angeles court ordered Berry on January 1, 2014 to pay Gabriel Aubry USD16,000 a month in child support for their daughter, together with retroactive and legal fees.

Those payments were scheduled to continue until the child finished high school or turned 19, whichever came first.

The ruling included provisions on custody, visitation and financial contributions to schooling and related expenses.

Melanie Brown (Mel B)

Mel B

As part of her divorce settlement with Stephen Belafonte, Melanie Brown agreed to ongoing payments that included a monthly child support component and additional spousal payments.

The settlement and subsequent court filings documented the amounts and address how support would be managed while the parties resolved other outstanding issues.

The arrangement covered routine child costs and certain agreed forms of financial maintenance.

Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears

After her January 1, 2007 divorce from Kevin Federline, Spears was ordered to make substantial monthly payments to Federline for the care of their sons.

Over the years the figures and arrangements were amended and reporting has tracked changes as the children reached adulthood.

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd

A legal dispute that began after Shepherd used a surrogate resulted in a court order requiring her to pay monthly support to the child’s father, Lamar Sally.

The settlement documents set the payment schedule and adjustments tied to the child’s age.

