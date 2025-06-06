PHOTOS: Kate Actress stuns fans with breathtaking bridal snapshots

Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, has captured the hearts of her followers with a series of breathtaking wedding photos shared on her Instagram.

Dressed in an exquisite, beaded wedding gown, complete with a sparkling tiara, she exuded elegance and grace.

The actress’s stunning bridal look was complemented by soft curls and radiant makeup, making her the centre of attention.

Kate Actress stuns fans with breathtaking bridal photos

In the post, Kate shared a heartfelt message, writing, "Don’t get it twisted ….love is a beautiful thing beloveds."

While the actress didn’t specify whether this was a wedding or a styled shoot, her fans were quick to celebrate the beautiful moment, expressing their love and admiration in the comments.

One of her close friends Queen Gathoni offered a bit of insight that the photos were taken a while back.

"Kazi ya marafiki ni kuficha siri za marafiki lakini hii tumeficha sana. I need allowances for keeping your secret," she told the actress.

Kate’s effortless beauty and the magical feel of the photos have left fans eagerly awaiting more details, adding to the ongoing buzz around her personal life .

Her post was met with an outpouring of congratulations and excitement, further cementing Kate’s place as one of Kenya’s most beloved screen personalities.

Kate Actress stuns fans with breathtaking bridal photos

History of Kate Actress relationship with Michael Mwangi

Kate Actress, has been in a relatioship with Michael Mwangi , the General Manager of Tribe Hotel in Nairobi.

Their relationship became public in early 2024, following Kate's separation from her ex-husband, director Philip Karanja .

Michael Mwangi is a seasoned hospitality professional with over two decades of experience.

Kate Actress and Mike Mwangi

He has held prominent positions in renowned hotel chains, including Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hilton Hotels, and Marriott International.

Mwangi's culinary journey began at a young age, influenced by his family's background in the hospitality industry.

He pursued his passion further by enrolling at Johnson and Wales University in the United States, where he obtained degrees in Culinary Arts and Hotel Management.

In 2020, he assumed the role of General Manager at Tribe Hotel, where he has been instrumental in elevating the establishment's status as a premier luxury destination.

Since going public with their relationship, Kate and Michael have been spotted together at various events, including a friend's birthday party and a romantic getaway in Dubai to celebrate Kate's 37th birthday.

Kate Actress with her bae Michael Mwangi spending good time in Zanzibar

Kate has shared heartfelt messages about Michael on her social media, describing him as "the most amazing, funniest, gorgeous, industrious, finest and most generous Nyeri man I know".