Renowned media personality and Radio Jambo presenter Bramwell Mwololo exchanged vows with his wife Damaris Wambui, aka Dee in a glamorous wedding ceremony at the Windsor Hotel in Nairobi.

The couple was surrounded by family, friends, and notable figures in politics and government who came to witness their union.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura was among guests at the colourful event, with Mwololo’s colleagues in the media also in attendance.

Bride stuns in elegant gown

The groom stepped out in a stylish black suit with a complementing white shirt and a black bow-tie.

His team that included political activist Brian Weke wore matching suits with purple ties that had floral prints.

The bride on the other hand adorned a flowing white gown with accessories that blended with the theme of the wedding.

Mwaura shared photos of the couple’s big day, jokingly noting that with the radio presenter having walked down the aisle, there would be no need for him to have a slot in Radio Jambo’s popular Patanisho where the hosts reconcile parties involved in disagreements.

Finally Sir Mwololo Bramwell amepata jiko. Hakuna patanisho tena. Congratulations Mr. & Mrs Damaris Wambui (Dee) Mwela Mwololo, the newest couple in town.May our dear LORD bless your union forever. Sir Bram is a host at Radio Jambo and we have done a 10 year show with him every Saturday from 2013-23

Congratulatory messages

The news sparked excitement among fans who took to social media to congratulate the couple and wish them well.

Asbel Kemboi: Congratulations to the new couples. Patanisho imefanya kazi

Elijah Kimathi: Congratulations to the new couple

Robert Carlos: Congratulations bram

Miriam Magana: Congratulations to the Newly Weds, Baraka Tele

Min Gweth: Congratulations Bram. What a beautiful bride.

Catherinr Oote: Congratulations Sasa tunangoja party ya mashabiki.

Kaskazini S McOdero: Congratulations sir Brash Mwolosh