Court of Appeal judge Aggrey Muchelule has sealed his relationship with Judy Kerich in a colourful traditional wedding with friends and family witnessing the joyous occasion.

The exquisite event saw culture and fashion blend with guests turning up in style for the traditional wedding in Kesses.

Aspects of the bride and the groom’s Kalenjin and Luhya cultural heritage reflected in the entertainment and dressing at the lavish ceremony.

Traditional dancers entertained the guests who joined in the fun with photos depicting the happy couple making merry with the guests.

The colourful ceremony brought together leaders from all the arms of government who came to celebrate the beautiful love story that transcends different cultures.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Kenya Airports Authority Caleb Kositany and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula were among the high-profile guests who graced the event.

Wetangula noted that it was an honour to join the couple in celebrating their true love.

Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” – Maya Angelou. Honoured to have joined my friends Court of Appeal Judge Hon. Aggrey Muchelule and Judy Kerich in celebrating their traditional marriage ceremony in Kesses Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

Wetangula urges attendees to embrace diversity

The speaker further wished the couple a happy marriage and urged attended to embrace cultural diversity.

With the marriage bringing together two communities, I called on the attendees to utilize the vibrant cultures of the two tribes, embrace diversity it offers and to look beyond the tribes and have a national outlook. The colourful ceremony brought together leaders from all the arms of government who came to celebrate a true love story. "I hope your future together is filled with infinite happiness, laughter, and love.