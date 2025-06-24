How mum’s love quietly shone during Ruth K’s messy break up

Content creator Ruth K has made an appeal for empathy following the dramatic and nasty fallout out her ex-partner, comedian Mulamwah.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the mother of one recounted how the leak of her private photos and videos shattered her relationships, strained family ties, and left her picking up the pieces of a life turned upside down.

A relationship that turned toxic

Ruth K and Mulamwah had put their lives out there, sharing their journey through content that often touched on parenting and love.

However, behind the curated smiles and videos, Ruth says she endured emotional manipulation and threats that eventually culminated in one of the most painful experiences of her life.

According to Ruth, Mulamwah leaked her intimate content after their relationship soured. The situation escalated further when, she claims, the content was sent directly to her family members.

“Before it was shared online, the private video was sent to my dad. I immediately sent him a message explaining everything, but he blue-ticked me,” Ruth said through tears in her video.

A broken bond with her father

Perhaps the most heartbreaking revelation was the breakdown of Ruth’s relationship with her father. She disclosed that since the incident, her father has not spoken to her, and his silence has weighed heavily on her.

“Hadi wa leo (to date) he has never talked to me... I pray he finds peace in his heart and forgives me,” she said, struggling to contain her emotions.

Ruth revealed that her family had embraced Mulamwah as one of their own, making the betrayal even harder to process.

“To my brother and sister, it will be well. But it is weird that this is someone my family had taken as their son. Why disrespect them like that?” she asked.

Humiliation and manipulation

Ruth explained how the situation spiralled out of control. She claims that Mulamwah not only shared the content privately but also posted it on her son’s Instagram account, which he managed.

What hurt me the most is that the adult content was posted on my son’s account because the dad manages the account.

She also alleged that Mulamwah had access to her old Facebook account, where more content was shared.

A mother’s support and public kindness

Amid the chaos, Ruth found solace in her mother’s love and support. She shared that her mother, upon hearing the news, rushed to Nairobi to be by her side, even spending the night at the airport to catch the earliest flight.

“She has been here encouraging me, and for sure it is getting better every day,” Ruth said.

She also expressed deep gratitude to fans, friends, and the brands that chose to support her despite the scandal.

“I’ve received love from all directions. Those encouraging messages meant a lot to me. Life has to go on,” she noted.

Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram)

Ruth admitted that she now regrets ever sharing intimate content during the relationship. She warned others, especially young people, about the dangers of trust in the digital age.

When people are in love, a lot happens. I hope you learn from my experience. I felt bad, but life has to go on.