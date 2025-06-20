What celebrities had to say about the Mulamwah–Ruth K drama

After days of public accusations, emotional apologies, and a wild demand for the return of a missing tooth, comedian Mulamwah and his baby mama Ruth K have finally called a truce.

But as the two tried to mend fences, Kenyan celebrities weighed in with a mix of prayers, advice, and a few jokes.

The online drama that shocked fans and dominated social media timelines took an emotional turn when both Mulamwah and Ruth K issued apologies.

But before that, things got messy with alleged private videos, explicit images, and an unexpected call from Mulamwah for Ruth to return his missing tooth.

Mulamwah’s apology to Ruth K

In his apology, Mulamwah admitted fault, saying he had let emotions cloud his judgement.

“I have retraced my steps, was driven by a lot of factors but that does not justify the actions taken and done,” he wrote.

“Poleni sana to the fans, I have disappointed lots of you in so many ways. Pole sana to R.K mama Oyando, I forgive you. Hope you forgive too.”

He closed with a hopeful note, calling for prayer and maturity:

“Let’s focus on the work ahead na tuombe Mungu atupee mwelekeo when it comes to making decisions in future.”

Ruth K’s response - This isn’t just an apology

Ruth K’s apology took a more emotional route, touching on her struggles as a single mother.

“Behind the scenes, I've been going through a quiet storm... Raising my son is both my greatest responsibility and my biggest blessing,” she shared.

“I know I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. But I’m human — and I’m learning.”

She asked for forgiveness and promised growth.

“This isn’t just an apology. It’s a new chapter.”

Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram)

Bahati - Please get this off social media

Singer Bahati, urged both parties to take the matter offline and focus on healing.

“I don’t easily comment on people’s affairs but I don’t rejoice when families are broken,” he wrote.

“Please get this off social media… May God restore what they have lost during this drama and heal their hearts and protect the innocent child.”

Terence Creative - We forgive and pray for you

Comedian Terence Creative shared a message of reconciliation and relief that the drama had calmed.

“Thank you Mulamwah and Ruth for ending this. We are happy this has come to a stop. We forgive and pray for you,” he posted with the hashtag #TuachaneNaPeace.

Mr Seed - Mind our families and protect our kids

Singer Mr Seed joined the conversation with a stern reminder about parenting in the public eye.

“Wajameni mujue tuko na watoto huku nje… We are raising kids that will see all these things one day,” he wrote.

“We need to mind our families and protect our kids ata katikati ya our disagreements and fights .”

The tooth drama: A moment of comic relief

As emotions ran high, one unusual demand by Mulamwah caught everyone’s attention, he asked Ruth K to return a tooth he had allegedly left with her.

The statement quickly became the butt of online jokes and memes. Several celebrities and influencers joined in the banter, with some jokingly offering to help track down the missing molar.