Uncle Waffles expresses disappointment over handling Kenya event with 10,000 attendees

South African DJ sensation Uncle Waffles has shared her deep disappointment with the organisation of the "For the Love of Amapiano" event held in Kenya.

The event took place on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the ASK Dome along Ngong Road and was highly anticipated by fans.

However, it quickly descended into turmoil due to poor event management, which led to overcrowding and delays, causing frustration among attendees.

Chaos at the ASK Dome

In a heartfelt statement addressed to her Kenyan fans, the star criticised the event organisers for a string of issues, from poor event management to mistreatment of her team and fans.

Uncle Waffles described the event as one she had been looking forward to, but it quickly turned into a disappointing experience.

"From sound issues even before my performance to my team being mishandled, this wasn’t something I expected at all," she lamented.

The DJ was most upset about the treatment of her Kenyan supporters.

Attendees were reportedly pushed around, mishandled, and treated without care by the event’s organisers and security personnel.

As tensions escalated, authorities intervened by using tear gas to disperse the agitated crowd, resulting in many concertgoers being forced out of the venue.

Uncle Waffles emphasised that her fans’ safety and well-being are her top priorities, adding that she was unable to continue her set due to the visibly uncomfortable and unsafe environment for the crowd.

A Message to the Organisers

Addressing the organisers directly, she expressed that they had failed not only her but also the over 10,000 attendees who came to support the event.

"You have let down the 10,000+ people who came out in support of this event," she said, urging them to improve their organisational practices if they wish to continue hosting similar events in the future.

Uncle Waffles concluded her message with a note of hope and appreciation for her Kenyan fans, promising to return under better circumstances.

Kenya, I hope to see you again soon with a much better outcome. I love you guys so much.