Wasn't worth the wait! Fans demand answers after Koffi Olomide's 'poor' performance

Kisumu’s rhumba enthusiasts were left disappointed on Saturday night, December 14, after Congolese music icon Koffi Olomide failed to deliver the much-anticipated performance at the Msuqa Festival, which was held at the Mambolea Showground.

Fans had paid up to Sh15,000 for tickets, eagerly anticipating a live performance by the celebrated artiste and his famed Quater Latin Band.

However, when Olomide finally appeared on stage, he was alone and performed to pre-recorded tracks, much to the disappointment of the crowd.

High expectations, big disappointment!

What had Kisumu’s fans expected from the night’s performance? Given the build-up to the event, fans expected an unforgettable experience with Olomide and his band, known for their energetic performances and vibrant music.

However, what they got was far from it. The audience, particularly those who had purchased VVIP tickets, expected nothing less than a live performance, complete with the intricate rhythms and harmonies of the Quater Latin Band.

The situation grew more frustrating when Olomide appeared on stage with nothing but a flash drive and proceeded to perform to pre-recorded tracks.

This left many fans disillusioned, especially after waiting for hours. Reports suggest that despite arriving at the venue early, the audience was forced to wait until 3 a.m. before the musician finally appeared on stage for a performance that lasted less than 20 minutes.

Videos shared online shows the singer using his phone to record himself while lip-syncing, which only added to the backlash. Fans expressed their displeasure on social media, calling out the artist for robbing them of their money by not delivering what they had been promised.

Many felt that the lack of energy and commitment from Olomide's performance was disrespectful to the fans who had paid high prices for tickets.

Unclear reason behind Olomide's poor performance

The true reason behind Olomide’s lackluster performance is not yet known. Unverified reports suggest that logistical challenges might have caused issues for the band.

However, this remains speculative as neither the artist nor his management has released an official statement to confirm the cause of the issue further frustrating fans who are left wonderng whether he will make it up to them with another performance.

Trend of disappointing performances

This unfortunate event in Kisumu is part of a worrying trend of disappointing performances from African musicians in Kenya.

Just days before the Msuqa Festival, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz failed to perform at the Furaha City Festival in Nairobi, despite having been paid Sh19.3 million.

Platnumz refused to refund the money, citing unresolved disputes with the organisers. This led to another wave of disappointment among fans who had been eagerly waiting for his performance.

Similarly, on December 7, Jamaican reggae artist Etana was forced to cancel her show in Nairobi after a scheduling conflict with Platnumz’s performance. In a statement, Etana alleged that there were deliberate efforts to sabotage her event.

South African DJ sensation Uncle Waffles also expressed her own disappointment with the organisation of the “For the Love of Amapiano” event held in Nairobi on November 30, 2024.