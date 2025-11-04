Why Kaluma boy’s univeristy admission matters more than his viral fame

When Kaluma Boy first appeared on social media, he was not dancing, joking, or following a trend.



Instead, he was showing something many Kenyans found deeply moving, a young boy caring for his ailing father with patience and love. His simple clips, showing him feeding and cleaning his father, quickly spread across the internet.

What started as a sad family story turned into a national talking point. His kindness and sense of duty touched Kenyans.



Many people came forward to offer help, and his name became known across the country. But beyond the tears and praise, Kaluma’s life was quietly changing.

Months later, the same boy who once spent his days caring for his sick father now has something to smile about, he has joined university. “Today I was officially given the full scholarship to undertake a diploma in Information Technology at East African University. Today was the happiest day of my life, full sponsorship na free hosting,” he wrote joyfully on his social media page.

He also mentioned meeting MP and comedian Jalang’o with whom he shared a moment with. For Kaluma, that moment marked more than just success, it was proof that hard work, faith, and community support can change a life.

Kaluma Boy’s grass to grace journey continues with more goodies Kenyans continued to stand with Kaluma Boy whose unmatched strength, resilience and hope while shouldering the huge responsibility of caring for ailing his father saw him become an internet sensation.

The power of kindness and community

When Kenyans saw his videos, they didn’t just scroll past, they acted. Well-wishers donated money, others offered emotional support, and some even visited his home in Nyeri. One of the people who stood by him from the start was media personality and pastor Muthee Kiengei. He helped rally support and followed Kaluma’s progress closely.

When the scholarship news broke, Kiengei shared an emotional message that captured the heart of the story. “There will be times where you don’t understand, but trust God’s plan. The difficulties in your life are all necessary for you to achieve your destiny. Release what you had in mind and follow the path God has set out for you,” he wrote.

His words were not only directed at Kaluma but also to many Kenyans who saw a reflection of their own struggles in the boy’s story.

Why education matters more than fame

While Kaluma’s fame came from social media, it is education that promises to give him lasting independence. His scholarship to study Information Technology at East African University offers him a chance to build a career and create a stable future for himself and his family.

Kaluma Boy with MP Jalang'o/ Photo- Kelvin Maina

From hashtags to hope, how social media is redefining Kenyan's generousity Unlike traditional charity models, which often relied on established organisations and long processes, social media philanthropy is immediate and participatory.

Education gives him tools that no donation or viral attention could.



Many viral stories in Kenya fade quickly after the excitement dies down. A week of social media attention can bring help, but it rarely brings long-term solutions. Kaluma’s journey, however, stands out because of the consistency of support he received.