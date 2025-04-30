Watch: Kwambox & Kerry’s radio journey closes in an emotional sign-off

It was a very emotional morning on Kiss FM as Sheila Kwamboka, popularly known as Kwambox, and her co-host Kerry Martin signed off from their final radio show.

After months of entertaining their listeners every weekday morning, the duo bid farewell in a heartfelt broadcast that moved both the hosts and their listeners.

“I thought this was going to be easy, but it isn’t,” Kwambox admitted, her voice cracking with emotion as she held back tears.

A chapter closes

Kwambox, who has been in radio for 13 years, announced her departure with a cryptic post the day before their last show.

Tomorrow is the end of a very significant chapter in my life. For 13 years, radio has been my identity. It’s time for change.

Kerry Martin, who joined the show in 2023, was equally emotional. Though his radio career started in 2015, it was this partnership with Kwambox that cemented his place in the hearts of Kenyan listeners.

“If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be a better man or presenter,” Kerry told Kwambox live on air.

READ ALSO: Radio Africa Group sacks 27 employees amid economic pressures

A powerful radio duo

The chemistry between Kerry and Kwambox didn’t happen overnight. Their working relationship dates back to their days at Homeboyz Radio, where they first built a rhythm.

Their reunion at Kiss FM created a dynamic morning duo on Kenyan radio. Whether they were challenging each other’s views, vibing over trending stories, or having heart-to-heart chats, listeners knew they were getting something real.

“Working with Kerry made every day feel lighter. It was real,” Kwambox shared in one of her parting reflections.

Beyond the mic for Kerry and Kwambox

Before radio, Kwambox was many things—a basketball player, Miss Tourism Kenya (2005), and a Big Brother Africa housemate in 2008. A knee injury forced her off the court, but it led her to the mic, where she found her calling.

Kerry, on the other hand, made a bold jump into radio from the aviation industry. Over the years, he proved that passion and talent could take you far in the media space.

What’s next?

Although their journey at Kiss FM has ended, both Kwambox and Kerry have hinted that they’re not disappearing. In fact, they’ve already begun building their own platform through The Box Pod podcast, which they co-host alongside media personality Joyce Maina.

The podcast dives into social issues, current affairs, and everything in between—this time with fewer filters and more freedom.

Kerry teased fans with what’s to come: “No longer on air, but we’re still going to be doing dope stuff. I can’t wait to be cussing on a microphone.”

Both also continue to work as MCs and content creators, with a strong online following.