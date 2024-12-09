We have amazing chemistry - Morin Actress on Steve & his relationship with her daughter

Kenyan actress Morin has finally addressed the swirling rumours about her relationship with massage therapist and content creator Steve Wakaniaru.

The mother of one sparked public curiosity weeks ago after sharing a video of herself with Steve that appeared to showcase a romantic connection. This video ignited a frenzy of speculation among fans, especially given Steve’s earlier controversial remarks about children.

Steve’s comment on kids

Fans were quick to point out the potential mismatch between the two, as Steve had previously stated that he hates kids. Given that Morin has a daughter, many questioned how such a relationship could work.

“How would Steve treat her daughter if he truly hates kids?” some wondered. These concerns led to heated online debates about whether Morine was being blinded by her feelings.

Morin on her chemistry with Steve

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Morine addressed these questions and shed light on the connection she shares with Steve. According to her, their bond is built on mutual understanding and an easygoing approach to life.

We have an amazing chemistry. Both of us are free spirits. I do things when I want to, and I don’t care what people say. We live life to the fullest. And by the way, I love our chemistry.

Addressing Steve’s controversial comments about children, Morine explained that his words had been misunderstood. She clarified that Steve does not literally hate kids but was expressing his reluctance to bring a child into a world of struggle.

Steve and Keicy my daughter have never met. Of course, he’d treat her well...When we talked about his comment on hating kids, it was something random. He meant that he doesn’t want to have a child who would struggle in life. Not that he hates kids so much that he’d harm them or anything like that. Or maybe he hates the idea of having his own kids until he’s financially stable.

Are Morin & Steve dating?

Despite the viral video that sparked the dating rumours, Morine categorically denied being in a romantic relationship with Steve.

She explained that their connection is purely professional and platonic, adding that their differing preferences and goals make a romantic relationship impossible.

About me and him dating, guys we rae not dating. Mimi na love niko huko na yeye anapenda wamama and he said. I would have been so naive to date him. Hiyo ni kulia... Dating huwa inaharibu vitu mob sana... We can never date because we have different preferences. Maybe in another world, where we love the same thing. Tulikuwa kazi.

Morine further elaborated that their priorities and brands are entirely separate.

“Each of us has our own path,” she explained. “I have my brand, and he has his. I don’t think the two align in any way. Maybe in another world where we shared the same interests, but for now, it’s strictly work.”