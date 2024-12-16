What happened between Josephine Kinuche & the Bahatis? Truth behind her quiet exit

Josephine Kinuche, a former nanny to Diana Marua and her family, has revealed that she is no longer working for the Bahatis.

The mother of one, who had been silent for some time, shared her decision to leave the family after serving them diligently for four years.

Kinuche, a Luhya from Western Kenya and a teacher by profession, disclosed her departure in a heartfelt message.

She explained that her decision was motivated by her desire to pursue personal interests. Despite her exit, Josephine maintained that her relationship with the Bahati family remains positive.

I’ve been working with the Bahatis since 2020. I left in good faith, and we are still in touch. I just felt it was time for a change of environment. I have learned a lot from them, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I had.

Praising the Bahati family

Josephine spoke highly of the Bahatis, especially Diana Marua, for their kindness and mentorship during her time with them. She described Diana as a generous employer who went out of her way to ensure her staff had all the resources they needed to perform their duties effectively.

Diana is the best teacher and mentor. She would buy everything you need for work and even hire cooks to teach us new skills, paying them from her own pocket. I am a professional cleaner, though I never went to college. The Bahatis were the best employers I’ve ever worked with.

Josephine also credited Diana Marua for helping her grow her social media fanbase, a platform she now intends to focus on.

They have been amazing and still the best so far. I’ve worked with many employers, but the Bahatis are unmatched. I pray for them and love them so much.

Shift to content creation

Since leaving the Bahatis’ home, Josephine has ventured into content creation full-time. In addition to creating content, she works as a part-time teacher, homeschooling young children and helping them build a strong foundation in reading, writing, and other essential skills.

I am passionate about teaching lower primary kids. I teach reading, writing, and other foundational skills. I also want to help learners get a strong start in their education journey.

Josephine’s content creation journey involves collaborations with her sister, Jane Kinuche, her daughter, Anita, and her best friend, Irene Nekesa.

She has encouraged fans to support her by subscribing to her YouTube channel, where she plans to share engaging and educational content.

Trend among former Bahati employees

Josephine’s departure marks the third instance this year of Diana Marua’s employees leaving to pursue content creation. Her sister, Jane Kinuche, and fellow nanny, Irene Nekesa, also transitioned into content creation after parting ways with the Bahati family.

While all three have emphasised that they left on good terms, fans have speculated that their continued support for Diana and her family might be a form of clout-chasing.