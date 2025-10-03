When trolling becomes power, lessons from those who flipped scripts

Kenyan dancer and entertainer David Moya, best known for his viral surprise performances, found himself at the centre of online chatter this week.
Netizens claimed he had gained too much weight and began trolling him with unkind remarks about his body.
Rather than responding with anger or retreating from the spotlight, Moya chose an unconventional route he embraced the criticism and used it as motivation to embark on a new fitness journey.
In a post on Instagram, he shared his resolve with humour: “Day one at the Gym hamkuniambia kupunguza kitambi ni kazi anyway thanks to one of my fan Veronicah amelipia gym saai sina excuse.”
The post not only showed his self-awareness but also revealed his willingness to turn negative comments into a positive lifestyle change.
The power of reframing criticism
What Moya did reflects a broader mindset shift that can benefit both public figures and ordinary people.
In today’s social media era, trolling is almost unavoidable. For many, the easiest reactions are either lashing out or ignoring the comments altogether. But Moya demonstrated a third, more constructive path reframing criticism as feedback.
By doing so, he converted trolling into a source of accountability and motivation. Instead of feeling humiliated, he chose to let the online banter fuel a healthier lifestyle.
Celebrities who flipped the script from social media trolling
Moya is not alone in this approach. Around the world, entertainers and public figures have found ways to turn public ridicule into powerful transformations.
Harmonize: The Tanzanian singer has faced harsh criticism about his physical appearance and moves especially when he was beginning his career. Rather than succumbing to the negativity, he channelled the energy into working on his music and personal style, gaining fresh momentum with his fan base.
Lizzo: The American singer and rapper has been the subject of constant commentary about her body. Instead of shrinking under the pressure, she has made body positivity central to her brand, advocating for self-love while maintaining a dedicated workout routine.
Adele: The British superstar endured years of weight-related trolling. She later surprised the world with a new look, crediting healthier habits and fitness.
Khaligraph Jones: The OG as he is popularly known has been mocked in the past about his weight. Today, he is widely recognised for his muscular physique, openly crediting his time in the gym and making fitness part of his personal brand.
Kevin Hart: The American comedian once admitted that trolling about his short stature motivated him to embrace fitness. He is now one of Hollywood’s most consistent gym enthusiasts, with millions drawing inspiration from his discipline.
Corazon Kwamboka: Corazon turned fitness coach faced body-shaming earlier in her career. Instead of folding under pressure, she reinvented herself through health and fitness.
Kelly Clarkson: The American singer dealt with relentless trolling about her fluctuating weight. She used the negative spotlight as motivation to focus on balance, wellness, and authenticity, rejecting unhealthy beauty standards.