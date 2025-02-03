At only 22, Claudia Naisabwa has carved a niche for herself in Kenya’s entertainment industry. The vibrant Samburu-born beauty has dabbled in content creation, MC gigs, scriptwriting, and acting.

Now, she’s adding another feather to her cap as the new host of Showmax’s reality dating show Take Me Home Season 2, stepping into the role after King Kalala.

In a recent interview, Claudia opened up about her experience, challenges, and unique approach to hosting the hit reality dating show.

Stepping into King Kalala's shoes

Replacing King Kalala, who made a mark with her bold hosting style, was no easy feat. However, Claudia brought her own flair to the table.

“Kalala was phenomenal, but I never saw it as a comparison. I have my own way of doing things — I call it The Claudia Way. Hosting in my style was a fantastic experience,” she said.

The winner of Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 , shared that she took time to watch Season 1 to familiarise herself with the format and flow of the show.

“I was impressed by the producers' creativity, especially in structuring the challenges,” she noted

Compared to her usual live events, hosting a pre-recorded reality show was a refreshing experience.

“Live productions are high-pressure and demand perfection. This show was more flexible and gave me room to connect with the participants in a relaxed setting,” Claudia explained.

Memorable moments on set

One standout moment for Claudia was witnessing a participant bring comic relief to an otherwise tense situation.

It was hilarious — everyone was in stitches! It was challenging for me as the host to keep a straight face, but it was such a joyful moment.

She also loved watching the couples' dynamics evolve from heated arguments to unexpected friendships.

Serving looks & fashion highlights

Claudia's wardrobe was nothing short of spectacular. She credited her styling team for helping her embody the hosting role.

My first look — a stunning panel dress — made me feel like a million bucks. It’s tough to pick a favourite, but my initial and final looks were definitely standout moments.

Advice for love seekers

Claudia had some thoughtful advice for those navigating love and relationships.

Take it easy on yourself! Whether you’re falling in love or going through a breakup, be kind to yourself. Life is about moving forward and learning

Though currently single, Claudia knows exactly what she’s looking for in a partner.

I like them tall, dark, and handsome — dreads, a great smile, and a fit physique. I might just be describing someone I have a crush on right now.

What’s New in Season 2?

Season 2 of Take Me Home promises even more drama, emotional conversations, and surprises. The show follows three couples on the verge of breaking up as they retreat to a luxurious villa — but there’s a twist: their exes are tagging along!

The star-studded cast includes content creator Georgina Njenga and her ex Tyler Mbaya, TikTok sensations Dance General and Joisij Smile, and rising stars Chase Gommans and Prince Newton.