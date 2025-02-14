Data shows Kenyan men are drowning in heartbreak more than ladies in 2025

Love is in the air, but so is heartbreak—especially for Kenyan men, who have unofficially claimed the title of heartbreak champions this Valentine’s season.

According to new data from Spotify, male listeners in Kenya have been streaming heartbreak songs at a higher rate (107%) compared to their female counterparts (105%).

This data suggests that the boychild is feeling the sting of lost love more than ever .

Kenya’s Heartbreak Anthems

Topping the heartbreak charts in Kenya is Tate McRae’s You Broke Me First, a track that has resonated deeply with those nursing emotional wounds.

Originally released in 2020, the song became a global anthem for the heartbroken and held a record-breaking spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 38 weeks.

Its continued popularity in Kenya highlights just how many people are seeking comfort in music when love takes an unexpected turn.

Spotify’s data also reveals a staggering 189% increase in heartbreak song streams by Kenyans over the past three years, suggesting a growing reliance on music to navigate emotional distress.

Male Artists Leading the Heartbreak Charge

Interestingly, it is male artists who are providing the most solace to Kenyan listeners.

The top 10 most-streamed heartbreak songs feature powerful ballads like Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur, Let Me Down Slowly by Alec Benjamin, and In The Stars by Benson Boone.

However, female artists are still making waves in the heartbreak genre. Billie Eilish, known for her soul-stirring melodies, has three tracks in the top 10: Lovely (with Khalid), What Was I Made For? (from Barbie), and when the party is over.

Shift in Trends

Just a year ago, Kenyans were still basking in romance , with Qing Madi’s American Love reigning as the top Valentine’s song of 2024.

Fast forward to 2025, and heartbreak anthems have overtaken love songs in popularity. The sudden shift begs the question—what changed?

Is it the unsent “good morning babe” texts? The realization that modern love isn’t what it used to be?

Or maybe it’s the morning blues hitting harder than usual? Spotify’s data suggests that 11:00 AM is the peak hour for heartbreak streams in Kenya

Whether you’re feeling the warmth of love or drowning in the depths of heartbreak this Valentine’s Day, Spotify has the perfect playlist for every mood.

Dive into Spotify Africa’s End In Tears for a dose of premium heartbreak tracks, or set a more romantic tone with 100 Best African Love Songs.