Dixon who was once seen as a promising actor within Perry’s creative circle, now stands at the center of a $260 million lawsuit filed against Perry, alleging harassment, assault, and professional retaliation.

The case which has stunned the entertainment industry has also also opened up questions about the power dynamics within Perry’s media empire, which has been under public scrutiny.

The two were introduced in 2019 during the production of Perry’s BET drama, 'The Oval', where Dixon played a supporting role on the series.

The show, created, written, and directed by Perry, became one of the flagship productions of BET’s collaboration with Tyler Perry Studios.

Before the lawsuit, Dixon had been involved in a total of two television series produced by Tyler Perry studios. In 2019, Dixon played as Dale in the television series 'The Oval'

A character that made him became a familiar face to fans of the show due to his recurring appearances across multiple episodes.

His role contributed to some of the most intense and dramatic storylines, helping to shape the show’s suspenseful tone. He also appeared in the BET's thriller television show 'Ruthless.'

Both 'The Oval' and 'Ruthless' are part of Perry’s larger universe of interconnected stories, and being part of them placed Dixon among a select group of actors trusted by Perry for recurring roles.

The statement from Derek Dixon Lawsuit

The June 2025 filing of a $260 million lawsuit by Derek Dixon in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that there were unwanted sexual advances, coercive messages, and multiple incidents of physical assault.

In the lawsuit, Dixon accuses Perry of sexually harassing and assaulting him during the time they worked together from 2020 to 2021.

According to court documents, Dixon claims Perry used his authority and control over casting and career progression as leverage, pressuring him into a sexual relationship under the guise of offering better roles and protection within the industry.

The actor further alleges that when he refused Perry’s advances, he was dropped from key projects, blacklisted in the entertainment circle surrounding Perry, and suffered a significant loss of income, reportedly of over $400,000.

Dixon also cited he suffered emotional trauma resulting from the alleged harassment, stating that he sought mental health support and is currently on prescribed medication to manage anxiety and depression.

Tyler Perry’s response to the allegations

Perry,who has been under a lot of such rumors and allegations respond through his legal team, categorically denied all allegations

He labeled them “false, malicious, and extortionate, where his attorney stated that Dixon’s claims are a “fabrication designed to exploit Perry’s fame for financial gain.”

The statement described the lawsuit as an “attempted shakedown,” warning that Perry would respond aggressively through the legal system.

With no criminal charges filed so far, the civil lawsuit invokes the Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, a California law designed to help survivors of workplace abuse pursue justice beyond standard statutes of limitation.