Did stress cause Lynne’s weight loss? Eric Omondi reacts to claims of draining fiancée

Lynne, comedian Eric Omondi’s partner, has been proudly sharing her transformation since giving birth.

Through videos and images, she has documented her weight loss progress, revealing that she has shed several kilograms over the past year.

Her journey has not been without challenges, but she remains proud of the hard work and dedication it took to reach her goal.

Lynne celebrates her weight loss

In a post she made in late 2024, Lynne expressed how much her transformation means to her, stating that she lost 17Kg in eight months.

This is what 8 months of consistency and discipline will get you🥹❤️. 17KGS DOWN! It wasn’t as easy as it may seem—it literally took me sweat and tears. I feel lighter, I am healthier. It feels so nice to be a size Small. I AM PROUD OF MYSELF.

Mixed reactions from fans

While many of her followers praised her dedication and discipline, some people felt she looked better before losing weight.

A section of fans commented that she should have embraced her 'thick' body, suggesting that she had lost too much weight.

Despite the mixed opinions, Lynne has made it clear that she is happy with her new body and has no regrets about her transformation. She firmly responded to critics, saying that this is exactly where she has always wanted to be.

Eric Omondi’s response to allegations of stressing Lynne

As the conversation around Lynne’s weight loss continued, some social media users speculated t hat Eric Omondi could be the reason for her drastic transformation. Some suggested that she might be losing weight due to stress in their relationship.

Eric, however, dismissed these claims while speaking to Trudy Kitui, stating that Lynne’s transformation has been a result of her personal goals and dedication.

He added that she looks great, feels young, and is happy with her transformation, which is what truly matters.

According to the philanthropist, people will always have something to say. If Lynne had gained weight, they would have talked, and now that she has lost weight, they are still talking. He questioned whether they expected her to put on weight and have a body she did not desire.

Lynne ako how old? Hata hatujui... Sasa mnataka Lynne akipata mtoi anone akaewe mama? Sasa angenenepa mngesema aende gym... Na sasa akienda gym tena anatressiwa. Lynn anakaa poa. Wacha Lynne aslay, afeel good.

Apart from working out, Lynne has also found a new passion in dancing. She has been sharing videos of her improving skills, showing how much she enjoys the process.

Her dancing has become part of her fitness journey, and she seems to be having fun while staying active.

He emphasised that Lynne joining dance had nothing to do with stress, dismissing claims that he was the cause of her weight loss.

Ati namstress? Si tunajua Lynne ako dance. So namstress ndio anadance? Hapana sasa hao ni haters.