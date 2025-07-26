Emotional DJ Shiti gives Bien & Butita their flowers: His career comeback & deals

In a befitting celebration of true friendship and brotherhood, Kenyan comedian and actor Steven Oduor Dede aka DJ Shiti has heaped praises on Eddie Butita and Bien Aime for his remarkable career comeback, admitting that the duo gave him a chance to shine again when he was at one of the lowest points of his life.

DJ Shiti lifted the lid on how the duo helped him bounce back to stardom with major deals flowing in the aftermath of his comeback in an emotional note of appreciation shared on his Instagram stories on Saturday.

Starting with Bien, DJ Shiti noted that the singer gave him te chance to stand again and opened the floodgate of deals, comparing the experience to being born a second time.

Bien, thank you so much for giving me a chance to stand again. You gave me space, love, and support at a time when I needed it most. It feels like a new beginning, like being born again.Deals zinaniandama left, right, and centre. Shaka!!!

Bien featured DJ Shiti in his chart-topping hit, “All My Enemies Are Suffering,” and exposed him to a wider audience.

DJ Shiti & others impress

DJ Shiti, along with others featured in the video did not disappoint, making the video as impressive as the song with the world falling in love with Bien’s latest magic and the creativity of those featured in the video.

The impressive performance has since reignited the respective brands of all featured, boosting their careers as is the case with DJ Shiti who had his appreciation for the award-winning singer overflowing.

Kenyan comedian and actor Steven Oduor Dede aka DJ Shiti

Butita's friendship & brotherhood

The actor had kind words for Butita who he hailed as a true brother and a friend who has always got his back event through the lowest points in life.

He noted that Butita reminded him of his worth when he almost forgot, leading to a remarkable career comeback that few can pull.

Butita, my brother, you have always had my back . You’ve been more than a friend; you are family. Your support reminded me of my worth when I almost forgot.

Emotional DJ Shiti gives Bien & Butita their flowers: His career comeback & deals

Butita offered DJ Shiti a role in the YouTube hit series Kamum, a role that the seasoned actor executed with precision and left no doubt in the minds of the audiences that he is one of the finest in the game.

DJ Shiti signed off by expressing his immense love and respect for the two stars, noting that it is because of them that he is up again.

Because of you both, I’m up again. Stronger, better, focused. Asanteni sana. This journey means everything to me. Love and respect always.