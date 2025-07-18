As Bien‑Aimé Baraza unveiled his latest single and video, 'All My Enemies Are Suffering', one of the most talked‑about moments was a brief cameo by 'Gen Z Goliath' Bradley Marongo.

'Gen Z Goliath' Bradley Marongo appearing in 'All my Enemies are Suffering' by Bien

Behind the scenes, however, lies a story of professional courtesy and meticulous planning that impressed Bradley’s manager, Director Trevor.

According to Director Trevor, a few months before the video’s release, Bien reached out directly to Trevor to invite Bradley to appear in the production.

Despite Bradley’s camp offering his services pro bono for the exposure, Bien insisted on following standard industry practice.

His team requested Bradley’s rate card, confirmed a two‑day shoot in Kakamega and arranged full payment, including logistics and travel allowances, before filming began.

I agreed immediately to do it for free, but Bien insisted on paying and referred me to his management. Massive respect.

Planning and logistics

Bradley Marongo, second from left, in 'All my Enemies are Suffering'

Once rates were agreed, Bien’s team organised every aspect of the shoot.

According to Director Trevor, Bradley and his personal assistant travelled in a Lexus LX 570 luxury SUV, with all fuel costs covered by Bien’s team. Accommodation, per diem allowances and local transport were also fully underwritten by Bien.

Over two days, filming took place on location around Kakamega, capturing both the town’s landscapes and everyday life.

Such comprehensive arrangements are rare for an on‑screen appearance that lasts barely two seconds.

Bien’s approach adds to ongoing conversations about raising professional standards in Kenya’s creative industry.

A formal engagement

By handling the cameo as a formal engagement with agreed rates and full logistics, Bien ensured the arrangement met professional expectations from the outset.

Gen Z Goliath Bradley Marongo and his manager, Director Trevor

For Trevor, the gesture went beyond fair compensation; it nurtured a culture of mutual respect.

Beyond the rate card, Bien truly invests in his craft. He made sure Bradley felt valued every step of the way.

Trevor’s praise offers a blueprint for how established musicians (and the brands that back them) can engage emerging talent.

In an era when many cameos are exchanged on the basis of reciprocity, exposure or minimal fees, Bien’s full‑scale investment stands out.

The arrangement offers mutual benefits, as established artists uphold professional standards, while emerging talent receives both visibility and formal acknowledgement.

Industry implications

As more artists insist on proper contracts and transparent negotiations, collaboration standards across the sector are set to rise.

Gen Z Goliath Bradley Marongo

Such professional practices can create a ripple effect, encouraging fairer, more structured partnerships in future productions.

With music videos increasingly treated as high-budget productions, even brief appearances can carry significant promotional weight.

As 'All My Enemies Are Suffering' racks up views, this behind‑the‑scenes story adds a fresh layer of interest.

For Trevor and Bradley alike, the experience serves as a reminder that creativity and professionalism go hand in hand.