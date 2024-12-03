Khalif Kairo, a well-known car dealer, has once again found himself in the spotlight, weeks after rumors surfaced that he had been arrested.

Speculation about his arrest initially arose when some netizens noticed reduced activity on his social media accounts, prompting questions about his whereabouts and the state of his business.

Rumours of arrest

The arrest rumours began after Kairo was accused of failing to honor a business agreement, leading the other party to take legal action.

His silence on social media added fuel to the fire, leaving followers concerned. However, Kairo soon reappeared, sharing a post alongside his partner, Maria Wavinya, to dismiss the allegations of his arrest.

Despite this clarification, the businessman is now facing fresh allegations that his company failed to deliver a Range Rover worth Sh26 million to a client. These new accusations have reignited debates about his business practices and financial stability.

Claims of financial hardships

While Kairo continues to share positive affirmations on his social media, assuring followers that God has got him, conversations on platforms like X suggest otherwise. Several users have claimed that Kairo is struggling financially and has allegedly run out of money.

Amid the speculation, Kairo has addressed the challenges facing his business, maintaining that the hurdles he faces are part of the entrepreneurial journey.

Kairo on business challenges

In a recent post, Kairo spoke about the difficulties many businesses encounter as they grow. While not directly admitting to financial trouble, he expressed gratitude to those who reached out to support him.

Hizi challenges mnaona nikipitia are very normal in business esp when a company is growing. Every big entrepreneur at one point must face litigation or money problems especially when God is taking you to higher levels. To the ones reaching out, I am 100% okay and I will overcome.

Rocky road to success

Kairo’s passion for cars began immediately after high school, leading him to pursue a career in the automotive industry. However, his journey has been anything but smooth. Over the years, he has faced business fallouts, court cases, and accusations related to his business practices.