From Hollywood to Nairobi: Reasons for high-profile celebrity visits to Kenya

Kenya has in recent days hosted a number of Hollywood stars, with the visiting celebrities receiving the vibrant and colorful reception, reflecting the rich culture and warm Kenyan hospitality.

The visits have not only elevated the country’s profile as the preferred destination for business, leisure and travel but have also had significance in various sectors and boosted the country’s thriving tourism industry.

The latest to land in the country is Hollywood star Omari Hardwick, popularly known as ‘Ghost’ who arrived on March 14, 2025 with the red carpet rolled at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Hardwick who is famous for his starring role as James St. Patrick/Ghost in the series Power is in the country for the launch of HQ Kenya House that is an extension of HQ DC House in Washington, D.C.

His character lives a double life as an accomplished entrepreneur owning renowned nightclub Truth by day and a street-smart notorious drug lord by night.

Like those before him and those who will come after him, the actor was treated to a warm Kenyan hospitality and expressed his excitement, noting that he is looking forward to an amazing experience.

It feels great to be here! I’m looking forward to experiencing Kenya’s vibrant creative and business scene while using my platform to highlight what’s happening here

Nestled in the heart of Tatu City, HQ Kenya House offers an unparalleled experience which features luxurious bars, elevated social spaces with indoor and outdoor spaces.

Members at the club that is an extension of HQ DC House in Washington, D.C. gives members a global experience with a touch of Kenyan magic and is the brainchild of The Burns Brothers.

“Kenya is an incredible place to do business, and we are excited to introduce HQ House as a space that blends culture, community, and curated luxury experiences,” said John Burns, co-founder of HQ House.

Peter Macon's visit that energised Kenya's creative scene

In September last year, Hollywood actor Peter Macon landed in Kenya, adding his name to a growing list of celebrities who have trooped to Kenya.

Peter Jerrod Macon is an American actor best known for his roles in Family Guy, Lt. Commander Bortus in the Fox/Hulu television series The Orville, and Raka in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The actor attended the YORA Summit, which took place on October 8th and 9th and participated in a series of Master Classes and CSR activities.

During his time in the country, Macon got to experience Kenya’s vibrant entertainment scene, thriving diverse cultures and sampled some of the attractions in Kenya that make the stay of visitors worthwhile.

His visit saw exciting collaborations come to life with powerful celebration of diverse cultures and insightful engagements on the future of film in Kenya.

Nicole Murphy's magical Kenyan experience & breaking down stereotypes associated with Africa

Renowned Hollywood model, actress, and producer, Nicole Murphy made her maiden visit to Kenya in the company of her longtime friend Rita Ewing and Frantz Michel at the invite of fellow creative, popular filmmaker and artiste Lovince Mckenzie.

Nicole had an experience of a lifetime, visiting the country’s hidden gems and tourist attractions and sharing her experience with her global online audience.