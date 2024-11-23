The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

From rap anthems to feel-good jams that celebrate love, and Gospel songs that bring you closer to God, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

Hela - Wanavokali

Wanavokali, a six-member Kenyan music group, has released their latest single, 'Hela'. The Swahili word hela means money, reflecting how people tirelessly search for it day and night. And when they earn it, no matter how little, it brings happiness.

This track is part of their new sophomore album, Vibes & Vokals, and showcases a fresh sound. Departing from their usual a cappella and Afropop style, the group explores the upbeat and infectious rhythms of Amapiano.

Wanavokali, made up of Chep, Lena, Mella, Riki, Sam, and Ythera, first gained attention for their harmonious and captivating musical style.

Nyumbani - Njerae

Kenyan singer, songwriter, and producer Njerae has released a new love ballad titled ‘Nyumbani’.In ‘Nyumbani’,

Njerae creatively uses the Swahili word, which means ‘home’, to express her longing for love. She tells the one she loves that she’s ready to go home—ready to be taken home after waiting for so long.

Gongewa - Ssaru ft. Fathermoh & Motif Di Don

Kenyan singer Ssaru has released a new song, ‘Gongewa’.The track is lively and captivating, exploring the realities of casual relationships and secret affairs—a theme familiar to many in today’s Kenyan society.

‘Gongewa’ features Fathermoh and Motif Di Don and blends playful lyrics with upbeat rhythms and catchy hooks. Its smooth flow and relatable story make it a standout anthem, capturing the excitement and challenges of modern relationships.4o

Mteja - Arrow Bwoy

Kenyan recording artist and performer Ali Yusuf, popularly known as Arrow Bwoy, has released a new song titled ‘Mteja’.

In this track, Arrow Bwoy uses the Swahili word, which means ‘unreachable’, to send a clear message—he’s unavailable unless it’s strictly for business!4o

The Mark Is Back - Khaligrah Jones ft. Bridget Blue

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has dropped a new single titled ‘The Mack is Back’, featuring the talented Bridget Blue.

‘The Mack is Back’ is a vibrant hip-hop track that highlights Khaligraph’s powerful rap flow paired with Bridget’s soulful vocals.

The song seamlessly blends hard-hitting bars with smooth melodies, delivering a perfect mix of energy and style.

Unanichekesha - Marioo

Tanzanian singer and songwriter Marioo has dropped a new song titled ‘Unanichekesha’. Produced by S2kizzy, ‘Unanichekesha’ is track number 17 on Marioo’s critically acclaimed album, The Godson.