How veteran media personalities mourned former KTN news anchor Njoroge Mwaura

Veteran journalist Njoroge Mwaura’s passing has left a deep void in Kenya’s media industry, with former colleagues and renowned broadcasters paying heartfelt tributes.



Mwaura, a long-time KTN News journalist, passed away while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

His illustrious career saw him become a household name in Kenya, admired for his eloquence, in-depth reporting, and mentorship of young journalists.



Media professionals have since taken to social media to share their memories of Mwaura and celebrate his legacy.

Colleagues and friends pay tribute

Former and current journalists have remembered Mwaura as a mentor, an industry icon, and a media professional who set high standards in journalism.

Tom Japanni, a veteran broadcaster, expressed his sorrow, writing: "My sincere condolences to the family of my former colleague and fellow broadcaster, Njoroge Mwaura. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Carol Radull, a renowned sports journalist, also paid tribute, recalling his influence on aspiring journalists. "He inspired so many of us who ventured into news media... Rest in peace Njoroge Mwaura."

Edward Mwasi, who worked with Mwaura on various media projects, described him as an unmatched presence on both television and radio.

I fondly remember Njoroge Mwaura from joint projects in the media/advertising industry—collaborating on 'World of Ready Kilowatt' by KPLC and judging at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA). His command and presence on screen and radio were unmatched. Rest in peace.

A mentor to many

Beyond his skills as a journalist, Mwaura was a mentor who shaped many careers. Beatrice Marshall, a veteran news anchor, reflected on his impact, writing: "My mentor and colleague Njoroge Mwaura has rested."

Tim Njiru, an aviation storyteller, recalled how Mwaura helped shape his career and even gave him a nickname.

The television broadcasting world has lost an iconic TV anchor. He taught all of us to be TV material and beyond. I got the tag 'KTN’s Roving Reporter' from Njoroge Mwaura. Today I learn he is no more. Rest in peace, mwalimu.

Zain Verjee, a former CNN anchor and one of Kenya’s most recognisable international journalists, also expressed her sorrow.

I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of #Kenyan media giant Njoroge Mwaura. He was a wonderful mentor and friend to me, always encouraging and kind. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP.

Mwaura’s legacy in journalism

Mwaura was widely respected for his sharp insights and engaging storytelling. His ability to analyse and present news with depth earned him recognition beyond Kenya.

Eliud Owalo, the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Executive Office of the President, praised his contribution to the industry.

He will always be remembered for his exemplary journalism and sharp insights, especially through his iconic segment, 'Njoroge’s Notebook,' where he tackled critical national issues.

Mwaura’s contribution to Kenyan media was further highlighted by his partnership with the late Catherine Kasavuli.

Owalo credited the duo for redefining the 9:00 p.m. news, creating a dynamic partnership that set a gold standard for broadcast journalism in Kenya.