Why Ken Mijungu's TV47 contract has been terminated

Veteran journalist Ken Mijungu has parted ways with TV47 barely a month after joining the station.

According to an official letter seen by the news desk dated February 22, 2025, the management of Cape Media Ltd, which owns TV47, formally revoked his service agreement that had been signed on January 31, 2025 .

The termination letter acknowledged that Mijungu had requested time off to reflect on his engagement with the company.

After considering the matter, the management opted to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

Despite the abrupt end to his tenure, Cape Media left the door open for possible future engagements, stating:

This development notwithstanding, we shall be pleased to engage with you on future possibilities.

The reasons behind the termination remain unclear, and neither Mijungu nor TV47 has publicly commented on the matter.

This unexpected development comes at a time when Cape Media has been making significant investments in its operations.

Ken Mijungu’s Brief Stint at TV47

Mijungu’s move to TV47 was seen as a strategic move by Cape Media to strengthen its political and current affairs programming.

Given his extensive experience in the media industry, he was expected to play a key role in shaping the station’s news coverage and analysis. His departure after just one month raises questions about what might have transpired behind the scenes.

This is not the first time Mijungu has had an abrupt exit from a major media house.

In 2020, he was among a group of journalists laid off from NTV .

Ken Mijungu’s Career Profile

Ken Mijungu is a seasoned journalist, lawyer, and businessman with over a decade of experience in the media industry.

He has worked for some of Kenya’s top news organisations, including:

CCTV Africa – Early career reporting experience

MediaMax Network Ltd – Journalist

Nation Media Group (NTV) – Senior Reporter & Host of Sidebar, a political talk show featuring discussions with prominent figures

Standard Group (KTN News) – News Anchor & Political Affairs Host

Beyond journalism, Mijungu is a trained lawyer, holding a law degree from Moi University, and he is also an entrepreneur, running a successful car hire business alongside his media career.

The journalist is widely known for his sharp political analysis and has traveled to 56 countries, covering major international news events.

His signature style and polished on-screen presence have also made him one of Kenya’s most fashionable media personalities, with a collection of over 60 suits and 150 neckties.

What Next for Ken Mijungu?

Following his sudden exit from TV47, speculation is rife about Mijungu’s next career move.

Will he return to another major television station, venture into digital media, or focus on his law and business endeavours?

Kenya’s media industry has seen a shift toward digital and independent journalism, with many veteran journalists establishing their own media platforms.

Mijungu could follow a similar path, leveraging his experience to create independent content.