Idris Elba in 2025: Global legacy, activism & bold moves in Tanzania and Ghana

Idris Elba’s journey to stardom is one of one of big dreams and bold moves as he paves the way for the next generation to achieve greatness.

The British actor with African roots was born Idrissa Akuna Elba on September 6, 1976 in Hackney, London to a Sierra Leonean father and a Ghanaian mother developed interest in drama at an early age while in school and received a grant which saw him join the National Youth Music Theatre.

The multi-talented and versatile actor has a strong connection with music which was his first love in the world of entertainment before his big break in acting and entrepreneurship.

He boasts of a successful music career with several songs to his name and once worked as a DJ with the stage name DJ Big Driis and established his own DJ company.

Idris Elba

He owns a record label, 7Wallace Music.

Global legacy & road to stardom

Elba’s global legacy is anchored in his career in entertainment, bold activism, entrepreneurship and authentic connection with his roots.

Iconic roles in both in television and film made him one of the most-sought-after actors, cementing his place among the greatest actors of all time.

While working as a disk jockey in his late teens, Elba auditioned for various acting roles.

Mid 90’s was marked the birth of a global icon when he began appearing on British TV in Insiders (1997), Family Affairs (1997), and Dangerfield (1999).

Idris Elba

His big break followed only a few years later in 2002 with an epic portrayal of a magnificent drug lord, Russell (“Stringer”) Bell in HBO Crime drama, “The Wire”.

He owns every role assigned to him, executing them with ease and flair that makes every project a masterpiece as is evident in "Luther" (2010), "American Gangster," "Takers," "Thor," "Prometheus," "Pacific Rim," and "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom".

Connection with African roots

The global fame has only entrenched his connection with his African roots with a number of investments lined up in the continent.

Using his voice and platforms, Elba has been a vocal activist, addressing social issues and modern challenges such as the Ebola crisis that struck Africa and lack of diversity in the media.

Projects in Ghana and Tanzania

The global star is behind two multimillion projects in Tanzania and Ghana which will see him establish ultra-modern film studio and creative villages.

This initiative will empower African creatives to tell their stories to global audiences and transform the continent into a creative hub and transform the continent’s film industry.

The studio in Tanzania will be located in Zanzibar while the one in Ghana will be near the Osu Castle in Accra.

Idris Elba

These projects will be the launchpad of a new entertainment industry in the continent, one which will challenge the frequent biased portrayals of Africa in the media

