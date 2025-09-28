Janet Mbugua's bold take on societal expectations, milestones & personal choices

Janet Mbugua has weighed in on societal expectations and traditional milestones that often influence personal choices and happiness.

Sharing her reflections on the controversial statement “marriage hubamba mafala (marriage excites fools)” which was made by a social media personality, Mbugua unpacked the essence of respecting the diversity of life choices, personal decisions and happiness.

According to the media personality, life and happiness is a personal journey and as such there is no single formula that works for all.

What may work for one person may not for another with personal choices and decisions ruling the day.

Delving into societal expectations, traditional milestones and the resultant pressure that often impacts personal choices, Mbugua asserted that there is no one-size-fits all in life as hapiness is a personal experience arising from individual choices rather that compliance with what the society expects of one.

Highlighting some common milestones in life, Mbugua opined that while attaining any of them may mean a lot to some, others may have a different view and it is totally okay.

Marriage, work, school, children, faith, money, investments. For some, these are life’s anchors. For others they’re unnecessary…even a trap.

Appreciating the diversity in perspectives and values, the media personality reiterated the importance of people learning to “agree to disagree” and respecting diverse personal choices made by individuals.

The tension came up in a recent video that sparked debate on what truly makes people happy. It reminded me that not every choice will make sense to everyone, and it doesn’t have to.

The clash between traditional expectations and individual choice results in tension that can marginalise those charting a different path and who are not only comfortable, but also happy with the choices they make.

The focus should be in understanding and appreciating personal choices rather than attempting to apply a universal expectation that do not capture the realities of modern life and individual freedoms and hapiness.

She cautioned that doing so not only sparks unnecessary tensions that weakens the social fabric but also works against happiness which is personal and cannot be standardized.

Media personality Janet Mbugua

