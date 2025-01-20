Juliani talks peace, parenthood, & living without expectations

Veteran Kenyan rapper Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani, recently shared a deeply introspective post that delves into the transient nature of life, the meaning of existence, and his personal outlook on living authentically.

In a post both profound and liberating, the celebrated artist addressed themes of mortality, memory, and purpose, sparking thought-provoking conversations among his fans.

Hundred years from now

Juliani began his musings with a stark yet humorous reflection: in a hundred years, there may be no trace of him, or anyone reading his post.

While the imagery is playful, the underlying message is sobering—our physical selves are fleeting, and what remains of us may be little more than memories or fragments of history.

He extended this thought to speculate about the advancements of technology. Perhaps one day, human memories will be preserved in avatars, ensuring an enduring, albeit artificial, legacy.

But even then, Juliani notes, 'The you will not be youing!'. His point? No matter what science achieves, the essence of who we are is transient and elusive.

Maybe they come up with technology to freeze your Brain, extract the memories and you live in an avatar somewhere. Or even, a futuristic bosco cross bread na chiwawa scratching the ground fine dining on your remaining bones and carrying it away kulambalamba!

Letting go of the bigger questions

For the father of two, these reflections do not lead to despair but to a sense of liberation. He doesn’t feel the need to search for his 'higher self' or dwell on questions of eternity. While religious individuals might have their own interpretations, Juliani finds comfort in the unknown.

The rapper likened his existence to a flowing river, a metaphor for surrendering to life’s currents. He referenced a biblical passage as a way of acknowledging a higher power and a greater plan beyond human understanding.

This belief allows him to live with a sense of peace, trusting that whatever happens, happens for a reason.

Memories: Stories that shape us

Juliani also reflected on memory, noting that the experiences we accumulate—whether joyful or painful—are merely stories embedded in our minds.

He acknowledged the human tendency to label unpleasant memories as trauma and fond ones as 'higher life'.

However, he chooses not to dwell on these distinctions, instead embracing all experiences as part of the human ride.

Personally, I feel liberated. I don't know who my higher self is, not trying to. Religious folks might have a clue. You've heard the arguments before.



What I am trying to get at is, I don't remember what happened 40yrs ago before I was born. I can only hear stories, watch documentaries, read books.

Living in the moment

Despite his musings on the fleeting nature of life, Juliani, who is married to Lilian Ng'ang'a, remains grounded in the present.

I am just happy to be on this ride. I lean towards the 'He knew you before you were in your mother's womb...'That means in my mind, that there is something bigger than me. It knows best and I can only relax for the water to carry me through.

He acknowledged that he has personal dreams and plans he hopes to achieve, such as the Landing 2025 concert, community projects, and social enterprise ideas.

He also expressed a desire to see his children grow and thrive. However, his attitude towards these ambitions is refreshingly pragmatic:

I have few plans, desire that's id like to see come to life. E.g the Landing 2025 concert, community projects, my Tu social enterprise ideas, seeing my little ones become of age. If I am afforded the honour, well and good. If not, well and good.