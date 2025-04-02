Karen Nyamu’s Biography: Family, business, salary, relationships & scandals

aren Njeri Nyamu is a Kenyan politician and lawyer currently serving as a nominated senator under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

While she has made a name for herself in politics, she is often in the headlines for reasons beyond her legislative duties. From public altercations to viral social media moments, Nyamu remains a divisive figure in Kenya’s political scene.

Beyond the controversies, however, Nyamu’s journey—from her early life in Nyeri to her career in law and politics, reveals an ambitious woman who has worked her way up in a male-dominated space.

Early life & education

Karen Nyamu was born on November 6, in Umoja Estate in Nairobi’s Eastlands area. She is the second of four children.

She attended Riverbank Primary School in Nairobi before joining Kamuthatha Boarding Primary in Embu. She later proceeded to Limuru Girls High School.

After completing high school, Nyamu pursued a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree at the University of Nairobi before joining Kenya School of Law for a Diploma in Law.

She also has a degree in Public Relations.

Political journey

Karen Nyamu ventured into politics in 2017 when she vied for the Nairobi Woman Representative position under the Jubilee Party.

Though she lost, the campaign significantly raised her profile, and her ability to mobilise people caught the attention of influential figures in politics.

Following her failed Woman Rep bid, Nyamu secured an appointment as the Nairobi County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Agriculture under then-Governor Mike Sonko.

Her rise in politics continued, and in October 2022, she was nominated as senator under United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party under president William Ruto.

Personal life and children

Karen Nyamu’s personal life has often been in the public eye. She has three children: two with Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki (Samidoh)—Samuel Muchoki Jr. and Taraya Wairimu—and her firstborn daughter, Teana, with her ex-boyfriend, DJ Saint Kevin.

Her relationship with Samidoh has been particularly controversial, often playing out in public with dramatic confrontations and viral moments.

Salary & business

Nyamu is known for flaunting her wealth on social media. While her exact net worth remains undisclosed, she owns a Toyota TX, among other assets.

In November 2024, she publicly disclosed that her salary is Sh1.2 million per month, following reports that some of her properties were being auctioned due to over Sh1 million in rent arrears.

The allegations sparked debate about her financial status, though she dismissed claims of struggling financially.

Apart from her political career, Nyamu owns a private law firm, Njeri Nyamu & Co. Advocates, based in Nairobi.

Controversies and public scandals

Karen Nyamu’s career has been marred by multiple public incidents, often overshadowing her political work. Some of her most notable controversies include:

1. Public insults and gestures

In 2024, a video surfaced of Nyamu alongside MP Njoroge Kururia, making derogatory remarks and raising her middle finger while speaking in Kikuyu.

The statement, loosely translating to “We touched the mountain, and we will come back to do it again,” sparked backlash from Kenyans.

2. Mugithi concert drama in Dubai

One of her most infamous moments occurred during a Mugithi concert in Dubai, where she was involved in a public altercation with Samidoh and his wife, Edith.

A viral video showed Nyamu forcefully sitting on Samidoh’s lap, leading to a confrontation with his wife. The incident led to disciplinary action by the UDA Disciplinary Committee, which summoned her for bringing disrepute to the party.

3. Senate dress code violation

In February 2023, Nyamu was ejected from the Senate chambers for wearing a sleeveless top, violating the House’s dress code. Speaker Amason Kingi ordered her to leave and return dressed appropriately.

4. Driving on the wrong side of the road

In February 2024, Kenyans were outraged when Nyamu shared a video instructing her driver to take the wrong side of the road while heading to Parliament. The move was widely criticised as a reckless abuse of power.

5. Appearing barefoot in senate

On one occasion, Nyamu shocked the Senate by attending a session barefoot, prompting Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo to raise a point of order questioning her conduct.

Calls for political accountability

