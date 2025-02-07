Ken Mijungu finds new home after leaving KTN

Renowned journalist Ken Mijungu has officially joined TV47, marking a new chapter in his illustrious media career.

Mijungu, who has previously worked with some of Kenya’s biggest media houses, brings a wealth of experience in political reporting and analysis to the station.

Mijungu, a lawyer and businessman, has been a key figure in the Kenyan media landscape for over a decade.

His journey began at CCTV Africa, where he gained early reporting experience, before moving on to MediaMax Network Ltd as a journalist.

He later joined Nation Media Group’s NTV, where he made a name for himself as a senior reporter and host of Sidebar, a political talk show featuring politicians and prominent leaders..

In 2020, he t ransitioned to Standard Group’s KTN News , where he served as a news anchor and current affairs host until his recent move to TV47 which is owned by Cape Media.

His move comes at a time when Cape Media Ltd, the parent company of TV47 and Radio47, has unveiled Africa’s first fully integrated All-IP Broadcasting Studios.

KTN Farewell

Mijungu confirmed his departure from the Standard Group PLC house through an online statement.

He stated, "A good dancer knows when to exit the stage! 4 years of absolute adrenaline and nothing but the best; as unpredictable as it was, it is time to find something else to do when I still can.”

He also expressed his gratitude to God and his colleagues at Standard Group PLC and KTN News.