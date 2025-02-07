Pulse logo
Ken Mijungu finds new home after leaving KTN

07 February 2025 at 14:47
  • Denis Mwangi

Renowned journalist Ken Mijungu has officially joined TV47, marking a new chapter in his illustrious media career.

Mijungu, who has previously worked with some of Kenya’s biggest media houses, brings a wealth of experience in political reporting and analysis to the station.

Mijungu, a lawyer and businessman, has been a key figure in the Kenyan media landscape for over a decade. 

His journey began at CCTV Africa, where he gained early reporting experience, before moving on to MediaMax Network Ltd as a journalist. 

He later joined Nation Media Group’s NTV, where he made a name for himself as a senior reporter and host of Sidebar, a political talk show featuring politicians and prominent leaders..

In 2020, he transitioned to Standard Group’s KTN News, where he served as a news anchor and current affairs host until his recent move to TV47 which is owned by Cape Media. 

His move comes at a time when Cape Media Ltd, the parent company of TV47 and Radio47, has unveiled Africa’s first fully integrated All-IP Broadcasting Studios.

KTN Farewell

Mijungu confirmed his departure from the Standard Group PLC house through an online statement. 

He stated, "A good dancer knows when to exit the stage! 4 years of absolute adrenaline and nothing but the best; as unpredictable as it was, it is time to find something else to do when I still can.”

He also expressed his gratitude to God and his colleagues at Standard Group PLC and KTN News. 

Ken Mijungu makes TV comeback on KTN News

Mijungu indicated that his exit from KTN was contract-related, stating that he did not renew his contract. 

