Ken Mijungu wraps it up at Standard Group after 4 years

Veteran journalist Ken Mijungu has announced his departure from KTN News after serving at the station for four years.

In a statement, Mijungu confirmed his exit from Standard Group PLC, expressing gratitude for his time at the media house.

A good dancer knows when to exit the stage! Four years of absolute adrenaline and nothing but the best; as unpredictable as it was, it is time to find something else to do while I still can. Forever grateful to God, my colleagues at Standard Group PLC, and KTN News. Adios!

Next move: Cape Media?

Sources indicate that Mijungu is set to join Cape Media, the parent company of TV47 and Radio 47. The media house is owned by billionaire Prof. Simon Gicharu, the founder of Mount Kenya University.

Mijungu’s potential move to Cape Media aligns with the station’s recent hiring spree, as it seeks to strengthen its newsroom with experienced journalists.

Mijungu’s journalism career

A trained lawyer, Mijungu’s journey in journalism began during the 2007/2008 post-election violence when he borrowed a camera from his brother to document events in Kibera. His footage impressed K24, leading to his recruitment as a reporter.

He worked at K24 for nearly four years, covering business and news, and eventually became a prime-time news anchor.

In 2011, he joined CCTV Africa (now CGTN Africa), where he covered major international assignments.

In 2013, he transitioned to Nation Media Group, where he served as a senior reporter and anchor for NTV for over seven years. During his time at NTV, he hosted the political talk show Sidebar where he interviewed politicians and leaders.

He later joined KTN News in 2020, where he served as Deputy Editor, Broadcast, before being promoted to Managing Editor - Broadcast in 2024.

Beyond journalism: Business ventures