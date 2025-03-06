'Kinda Pregnant' Review: A show that will convince you to stop living for validation

It’s every person’s dream to feel seen, appreciated, and valued. But what happens when that validation is not forthcoming?

Some people grind harder to create their own path, while others, like Lainy in 'Kinda Pregnant', take shortcuts—regardless of the consequences.

This romcom, directed by Tyler Spindel and starring Amy Schumer, is a humorous but thought-provoking take on the dangers of jealousy, faking life for validation, and the ultimate reality check that follows.

A Lie that spirals out of control

The movie tha dropped on Netflix on February 5, 2025, follows Lainy, a middle-aged school teacher whose life seems stagnant compared to her best friend, Kate.

When Kate announces her pregnancy, Lainy is hit by a wave of jealousy. She starts feeling left out as everyone showers Kate with attention and excitement. Instead of dealing with her emotions in a healthy way, she makes a reckless decision—faking a pregnancy.

At first, things go smoothly. She enjoys the attention, the special treatment, and even new friendships. But as the lie grows, so do the complications.

From prenatal yoga classes to awkward encounters with real expectant mothers, Lainy finds herself stuck in a web of deception that is harder to maintain.

The movie does an excellent job of keeping viewers entertained while subtly unpacking the consequences of dishonesty and self-deception.

Themes and lessons: What this film teaches us

Dangers of jealousy

At its core, Kinda Pregnant is a cautionary tale about jealousy. Lainy’s envy towards Kate is relatable because, let’s face it, we’ve all been there.

We’ve scrolled through social media, watching friends celebrate milestones—engagements, weddings, pregnancies, career promotions—while questioning our own progress.

Lainy’s response, however, is a lesson in what not to do. Instead of embracing her own journey, she focuses on what she lacks and makes an impulsive decision that only brings her temporary happiness.

One major downfall of Lainy’s jealousy is how it affects her relationship with Kate. Initially, Kate is excited to share her pregnancy journey with her best friend. However, as Lainy becomes more obsessed with her own fake pregnancy, she drifts apart from Kate.

Instead of being genuinely happy for her, she competes with her, making their friendship feel strained.

At one point, Kate starts sensing something is off and distances herself. Lainy’s insecurity not only isolates her but also makes her realise that even after all her efforts to get attention, she still doesn’t feel truly fulfilled.

We see this in different ways—people faking luxurious lifestyles for Instagram, taking loans to keep up with their peers, or even ruining friendships over envy. But as Kinda Pregnant cleverly shows, pretending to be someone you’re not always comes with a price.

Living fake life always backfires

Lainy starts her deception with the idea that it’s just a harmless lie—after all, no one is getting hurt, right? But the deeper she goes, the more tangled her life becomes.

She starts having to cover up more lies, pretend to have pregnancy symptoms, and even deal with people who genuinely care about her ‘baby’. The most powerful moment comes when she realises she has started believing in her own lie.

In the final, chaotic reveal scene, the truth comes out in the most humiliating way. Everyone, including Kate, finds out she has been lying the entire time. The look of shock and disappointment from the people around her forces her to confess in the most awkward way possible.

In today’s world, we see this kind of deception everywhere. Social media has created a space where people feel pressured to appear perfect.

From fake vacations to rented designer outfits, the need to impress has never been higher. But, just like Lainy, reality eventually catches up.

When the truth comes out, the embarrassment, broken relationships, and regret are often worse than whatever feeling caused the lie in the first place.

The search for validation

One of the most interesting aspects of Lainy’s character is how deeply she craves validation. She doesn’t just want to be happy—she wants others to see her as happy.

This need for external approval is something many people struggle with, especially in a society that places so much emphasis on public perception.

The film raises an important question: Is validation from others more important than self-acceptance?

By the end, Lainy realises that the attention she was chasing was fleeting. The people who ‘admired’ her pregnancy quickly moved on once they found out the truth.

The lesson here is simple—true happiness doesn’t come from external approval, and the sooner we realise that, the better.

The good and the not-so-good

What works well

One thing Kinda Pregnant gets right is the comedy. Amy Schumer delivers an entertaining performance, balancing humour with moments of genuine vulnerability.

The film doesn’t just rely on slapstick jokes; it also uses situational comedy to highlight the absurdity of Lainy’s choices. Some scenes, like her trying to ‘fake’ morning sickness in a public restroom, are pure gold.

The film also deserves credit for tackling real-life issues in a lighthearted way. Jealousy, self-esteem struggles, and social pressures are heavy topics, but the movie makes them digestible without being preachy.

What falls short

That said, Kinda Pregnant is not perfect. The storyline is quite predictable—once Lainy starts lying, it’s obvious where things are heading.

If you’ve watched movies like Bridesmaids or I Feel Pretty, you’ll notice a similar pattern of an insecure woman making questionable choices before ultimately finding redemption.

Another weak point is character development. While Lainy’s arc is well-defined, other characters, especially Kate and Josh (her love interest), feel a bit one-dimensional. We don’t get much insight into their lives beyond how they relate to Lainy, which makes them less compelling.

Is it worth watching?

If you’re looking for a light, funny movie with a message, Kinda Pregnant is a good pick. It’s a reminder not to let envy dictate our choices and that no amount of fake happiness can replace the real thing. However, if you’re after something deep and unpredictable, this might not be the film for you.