A few days after her revealing interview with Lynn Ngugi, Josephine Lwal, a former member of one of Kenya’s largest religious organisations, is facing threats.
The 2024 video, which has gone viral since its release on January 23, detailed her disturbing experiences within the church she refers to as a 'cult'.
The threats are allegedly coming from representatives of the church, with claims that the DCI is looking for her if the video is not taken down.
Shocking revelation
Josephine Lwal, a water and environment engineer, was invited onto Lynn Ngugi's platform to share her personal story of being a member of the church.
I have to say last year we said 2024 was the year of Truth and then we said this year 2025 is the year of truth because our intention even with this platform has been to learn and learn and relearn and I don't want to go into a lot of details but if you remember last week almost 10 days ago we hosted an incredible woman and I say incredible because I've had an opportunity to have conversations with Josephine off and on camera sometimes.
And just in summary Josephine came and she shared her story her story and her journey in this particular cult and we aired the video and one of the most shocking parts of that conversation was she did not mention any prophet's name she did not mention any mightiest of mightiest of mightiest name she was actually very respectful and I saw that on the comment section some of you are even commenting on her and you are clapping for her and you are like Josephine is actually very very respectful
She spoke about the practices she witnessed within the church, practices she found alarming and oppressive.
What followed was a conversation that struck a chord with many viewers, shedding light on how easily individuals can be manipulated and drawn into a cult-like environment.
I know you guys you just get to see the conversations that we are having on camera but it's always an amazing time even when we are bonding off camera or even preparing to have some of these conversations for you so we hosted Josephine. She has done an incredible job in making sure that she stays sane.
And why do I say stay sane, because what she told us about the cult that she had been in was absolutely..., I don't know it was mind boggling when you get to see her and when you get to listen to her you just look at her and you are like oh my goodness I'm happy you are safe I'm happy you still have your sanity and I'm happy that you are still worshiping the god that you do believe in.
Although Josephine did not mention the name of the church or it's leader, often referred to as the 'Mighty Prophet', her account left many talking.
Even though she would have mentioned this particular man's name she said 'Lynn mine is not to concentrate on this man of God, but mine is to come out and educate people and share my experience and tell you guys you know what this is what a cult can do to you and this is how easily you can be initiated in this particular cult and in a few minutes'
The threats begin
Soon after the interview aired, Lynn revealed that the leader sent his people to report the video so it could be pullded down.
After a few days, Josephine claimed thats she was contacted by a representative from the church, requesting that she speak to Lynn and ask for the video to be removed.
A representative from this church yeah this particular church that I don't know, a representative has been sent to me yes to request me toto talk to Lynn Ngugi to pull down the content so I I told this person Lynn's channel is an open Channel. Content belongs to Lynn and people use Lynn's channel to share their stories.
So me I just used Lynn's Channel to share my story so what's the offense and who is pressing charges? Because this person was telling me DCI are looking for me. They sent a friend of mine to tell me that the DCI are looking for me.
According to Josephine in a phone conversation with Lynn, the representative informed her that the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) were allegedly looking for her, saying that the matter had been handed over to the cyber crime unit.
She explained that she had been asked why a photo of the 'man of God' had appeared in the video. This, she was told, was the reason for the threats.
This representative is telling me requesting me to talk to Li to pull down the content that the matter is now with the cyber crime and the BCI okay so I asked this person okay what is the criminal offense mhm and what is the problem with that content because that is my story.
And if there's anybody who has charge over that content it is Lynn so what is my offense what is the offense in that story then he tells me that a picture of a certain man of God has been seen on that content... those are the threats am recieving.
Lynn Ngugi expresses concern
Lynn has urged her followers to continue praying for Josephine’s well-being, hoping that the authorities will focus on ensuring her protection rather than investigating her for exercising her freedom of speech.
I know this clip will get to be watched by the DCI and I hope they realize protecting Josephine is their priority not arresting her protecting her and not calling her because a mighty Prophet has spoken and am mighty a prophet who was not mentioned is say is talking about cyber crime
Lynn’s followers, who have since shared their own experiences of being in similar situations, have rallied behind Josephine.
In the comment sections of the video, many praised Josephine for her courage and for keeping her composure during a difficult time. Some users also expressed solidarity, with many voicing their support for her in the wake of the threats.
The situation remains tense, but one thing is clear—Josephine’s maintains that her voice will not be silenced.