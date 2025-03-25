Mary Kilobi's Biography: Education, career and welcoming baby Atwoli Junior

Mary Kilobi Atwoli is a renowned Kiswahili news anchor and reporter, best known for her work at Kenya Television Network (KTN).

She has gained significant recognition not only for her career achievements but also for her marriage to Francis Atwoli, the Secretary-General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU).

Early Life and Education

Mary Kilobi was born on July 16, 1984, in Kavula village, Bumula Sub-County, Bungoma, Western Kenya. Her father was Samson Weyusia Kilobi. She belongs to the Luhya tribe, one of the major ethnic groups in Western Kenya.

For her secondary education, Mary attended Chwele Girls High School in Bungoma. She later pursued a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Literature and Kiswahili at Makerere University in Uganda.

Additionally, she holds a Master's Degree in International Relations from the University of Nairobi.

Career

Mary began her journalism career as an intern at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), where she advanced to become a producer, editor, and anchor.

She worked at UBC for about four years before returning to Kenya to join KTN as a news anchor and reporter.

At KTN, she hosts the popular show "KTN Leo Wikendi," contributing significantly to its success. Beyond journalism, Mary is also an author and motivational speaker.

She has written a Kiswahili teaching book titled Jifunze Kiswahili, which is available in bookshops in Uganda and Congo.

Marriage, Motherhood, and Personal Life

Mary Kilobi is married to Francis Atwoli. The couple met in 2014 when Atwoli visited Uganda Broadcasting Corporation for an interview.

Despite initial reservations due to their age difference, Atwoli remained persistent, and they officially tied the knot in August 2018 after fulfilling traditional marriage customs.

Atwoli has previously highlighted the pivotal role his wife, Mary Kilobi, plays in his personal and professional life. Speaking at the Labour Day celebrations in Nairobi on May 1, 2023, the 73-year-old trade unionist shared that he married Kilobi, a journalist significantly younger than him, to ensure his well-being and safeguard his assets.

He said that Kilobi assists with daily tasks such as ensuring he dresses appropriately and takes his medication on time. Atwoli also noted that entrusting these responsibilities to Kilobi prevents potential exploitation by external personal assistants.

READ ALSO: Mary Kilobi Atwoli schools women on how submission works in marriage

Baby AJ

After seven years of marriage, Mary recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Atwoli Junior (AJ). She described the journey to motherhood as one of patience, prayer, and hope.

Mary chose to keep her pregnancy private, stepping away from social media for a while. She clarified that her absence was a personal choice, allowing her to enjoy peace away from public scrutiny.

While her marriage to Francis Atwoli has placed her in the public eye, she continues to carve her own path in the media industry.