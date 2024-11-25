Mary Moraa’s journey from a tragic childhood to becoming a Commonwealth Games 800m champion at just 24 is nothing short of inspiring.

Having lost both her parents at a young age, she faced enormous challenges, but her incredible talent, perseverance, and determination propelled her to success on the global stage.

Now, at the pinnacle of her athletic career, Moraa’s hard work has not only earned her international accolades but also allowed her to fulfil another dream: building a luxurious, multi-million shilling mansion.

Mary Moraa's multi-million mansion

Moraa recently shared a glimpse of her mansion in a YouTube video with content creator Dem Wa Facebook, who marvelled at the exquisite design and features. Though not fully complete, the house is in its final stages, with much of the interior already furnished.

The mansion's design and features showcase elegance, modernity, and luxury, making it clear that the project required a significant investment.

Exterior & entrance

The mansion is secured with a bold blue steel gate that opens to a driveway paved with cabro blocks, ensuring durability and a polished look. The house itself boasts an eye-catching exterior, painted in shades of orange, cream, and brown, creating a warm aesthetic.

Ground floor: Welcoming space

Upon entering the house, the ground floor reveals an expansive sitting room with ample natural light, complemented by elegant lighting fixtures. The sitting room flows seamlessly into the dining area, designed for both intimate family dinners and larger gatherings.

Adjacent to the dining room is an open-plan kitchen that combines functionality with style. It features a spacious pantry area fitted with custom shelves for storing food and household supplies. Moraa’s attention to detail is evident in every corner, with cabinetry and fittings that add a modern touch.

One room on this floor has been designated for a future baby, if one comes, according to Moraa.

The stairs leading to the upper floors are a standout feature. Designed with a modern touch, the steps light up as you ascend, creating a luxurious and futuristic effect.

First floor: comfort

The first floor hosts the master bedroom, a spacious retreat designed with luxury in mind. The room includes a walk-in closet with fitted shelves and cabinets for clothing and shoes. The adjoining en-suite bathroom is a vision of opulence, featuring a blend of white, gold, and black tones with premium fixtures.

The master bedroom opens to a private balcony covered with artificial green grass, offering a serene outdoor space.

Other rooms on this floor include a guest or children’s bedroom and a study, both furnished with custom shelving for storage and functionality. There’s also a cosy family room that provides an additional relaxation area. .

Like the master bedroom’s balcony, the family room also features a balcony with a green grass carpet, adding a touch of nature to the design

Second floor: Fitness & entertainment

The top floor is designed for recreation and practicality. It includes a well-equipped gym with an attached bathroom, ensuring convenience for workouts.

One of the highlights of this floor is the expansive rooftop balcony, perfect for hosting family and friends. This space is designed for versatility, whether for play, gatherings, or simply enjoying the panoramic views.

The second floor also includes a laundry room fitted with taps and a designated area for washing clothes. Another room on this level has been reserved for hosting special guests, offering privacy and comfort.

Hard work

The mansion’s design and features reflect the fruits of Mary Moraa’s relentless dedication and success. From the state-of-the-art lighting to the thoughtfully planned rooms, every aspect of the house exudes luxury and comfort.

Although the project is still in its final stages, with some installations and furnishing ongoing, it is evident that the mansion is a dream home built to last.

