Mathew Nyamlori, celebrated for sitting KCPE 9 times, passes away at 42

Mathew Nyamlori, celebrated for his remarkable resilience and determination in pursuing education, has passed away at the age of 42.



Nyamlori, who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) a record nine times, succumbed to stage 3 gastric cancer on Sunday morning at 7:00 AM.

Nyamlori had been receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu before being transferred to Nairobi for further care. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, just a day before his passing, he shared a hopeful social media post indicating he expected to be discharged soon.

Nyamlori’s journey was an inspiring story of resilience. After spending over 20 years in primary school and overcoming numerous challenges, he eventually graduated from university.



His story captured the hearts of many Kenyans, who lauded his courage in the face of adversity.

Kenyans online mourned Nyamlori as a hero whose determination was unmatched. One mourner expressed their grief, saying how life had been unfair to Nyamlori.

Life has been very unfair to him. Twenty years in primary school, eight KCPE exams, finally overcomes this triumphantly by graduating from university but even before he settles down, cancer knocks his door.

Another tribute read, “While our hearts ache with the loss, we thank God for the time we shared with him and the inspiration he gave us. Rest well, Mathew. You fought the good fight.”

Nyamlori was diagnosed with stage 3 gastric cancer in March 2023 after nearly a year of unexplained health issues.



His struggles began in May 2022 when he started experiencing unusual symptoms, but it wasn’t until specialised tests were conducted that the cancer was detected.

This diagnosis came just as Nyamlori was beginning to make strides in his career, following years of overcoming significant educational and personal challenges.



Despite the toll the illness took on him, he remained a symbol of hope and perseverance, sharing his journey openly to inspire others.