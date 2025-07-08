Millicent Omanga’s wild U.S. moment: Interesting facts about Chippendales

A recent social media post by former Senator Millicent Omanga has thrust the internationally acclaimed male dance troupe, the Chippendales, into the Kenyan spotlight.

The photo, showing a beaming Omanga being lifted by two of the group's muscular performers, went viral, accompanied by the lighthearted caption, "When life gets heavy, call the Chippendales."

The post sparked a wave of commentary online, but beyond the chatter lies the intriguing and complex history of a brand that has defined male revue entertainment for decades.

From Gas Station to Global Phenomenon

The Chippendales story begins not in the glitz of Las Vegas, but with an Indian immigrant named Somen "Steve" Banerjee.

After moving to the United States, Banerjee operated a Mobil gas station before venturing into the nightclub business. In 1979, he transformed his failing Los Angeles club, "Destiny II," into what would become the first-of-its-kind, all-male stripping revue for a primarily female audience.

The name "Chippendales" was inspired by the classic Chippendale-style furniture within the club. The concept was an immediate success, tapping into a new market and paving the way for a global entertainment empire.

The Iconic Look and a Creative Partnership

The signature Chippendales look, the collar and bow tie with cuffs, became as famous as the dancers themselves.

According to reports, the idea was suggested by Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten as a male equivalent to the iconic Playboy Bunny costume.

The show's energetic and theatrical routines were the brainchild of Emmy award-winning choreographer Nick De Noia, who Banerjee hired in 1981.

De Noia was instrumental in refining the performance, transforming it from a simple strip show into a polished and choreographed production.

He later took the show on a highly successful tour, operating under a licensing agreement with Banerjee.

A Dark Turn

The brand's meteoric rise concealed a dark and violent underbelly. The relationship between the ambitious Banerjee and the charismatic De Noia soured over creative differences and financial disputes.

The conflict reached a horrifying climax in 1987 when Banerjee hired a hitman who murdered Nick De Noia in his New York office.

The crime remained unsolved for years. As reported by major news outlets like the Los Angeles Times and documented in series like Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales," Banerjee's paranoia and jealousy didn't end there.

He was later indicted for plotting to kill former dancers who had started a rival troupe. The investigation, which also uncovered plots of arson against competing clubs, ultimately led to Banerjee's arrest in 1993.

He pleaded guilty to racketeering and murder for hire but was found dead in his jail cell after taking his own life hours before his sentencing in 1994.

The Chippendales Today

Despite its turbulent history, the Chippendales brand has survived. After Banerjee's death, his wife, Irene, inherited the company, which was later sold.

Today, Chippendales is a global enterprise, with a permanent, multi-million dollar residency at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and world tours that visit numerous countries.

The brand has become a cultural touchstone, synonymous with bachelorette parties and ladies nights out.