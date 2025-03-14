Kenyan comedian Terence Creative and his wife, content creator Milly Chebby, have finally spoken about their highly anticipated wedding and the rumours surrounding why it did not happen in 2024.

The couple, who share a daughter, also took the opportunity to set the record straight on past cheating allegations that have followed them since early last year.

Cheating allegations: Terence speaks out

In a conversation on Milly Chebby’s YouTube channel, the couple reflected on some of the rumours that circulated about them in 2024.

One of the major controversies was an allegation that Terence had been unfaithful again—claims he now dismisses as completely false.

According to Terence, the reports were entirely fabricated, and he had never even met the person he was accused of being involved with.

He maintained that if he had done anything wrong, he would have admitted it, just as he did in the past when he was unfaithful.

I did not do it. We have never even met. If we have not seen each other face to face, how would we even meet physically? I will release recordings when the time is right. If I had cheated, I would have said it, just like I admitted the first time. But I won’t take the blame for something I did not do.

He further told the public not to accuse him falsely, emphasising that he has been present in his marriage and remains committed to his family.

Terence’s 2019 cheating scandal

Terence’s reference to admitting his mistakes in the past points to the publicised cheating scandal of 2019. Back then, he confessed to being unfaithful, a revelation that deeply hurt Milly.

In a past interview with K24, Terence recounted how the admission shook their marriage. He expressed deep regret for his actions and apologised to his wife, acknowledging how much pain it caused her.

I felt terrible. I sat down and realised I had messed up. I even dragged her into something she did not deserve. It is sad how society reacts to these things. You don’t just wake up and throw away seven years of marriage.

Despite the betrayal, Milly chose to forgive him, and Terence credits that moment for redirecting his life. He said her decision to stand by him gave him a renewed sense of responsibility in both his marriage and career.

Why their wedding did not happen in 2024

Addressing the long-standing question of why their wedding did not take place last year, Milly denied claims that Terence was the reason behind the delay. She clarified that they had planned for it, but ultimately, God had other plans.

We were supposed to have our wedding last year, but it did not happen. However, I always believe in God’s timing. When the time is right, it will come to pass. It was not because of what people were saying—that Terence refused to do the wedding. That is a lie.

Milly also assured their fans that they do not succumb to societal pressure.

"If there are people who do not live under pressure, it is us. We trust in God’s plan," she added.

Looking forward: Fresh start in 2025

While the couple admitted that 2024 was a challenging year for them, they remain hopeful and determined to make 2025 better.

They acknowledged that certain aspects of their marriage had been neglected, which led to some struggles.