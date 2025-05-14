Glitch Africa expands to East Africa with 'Three Truths No Lie'

Glitch Africa, one of Africa's biggest and fastest-growing entertainment platforms, has officially launched 'Three Truths No Lie', a bold and refreshing podcast.

Filmed in Nairobi, Kenya, this marks a major milestone in Glitch Africa's East African expansion and underscores the company's mission to bridge regional borders by amplifying authentic African voices through groundbreaking content.

Glitch Africa has become a cultural force in recent years, producing some of the continent's most popular podcast shows and musical experiences.

With its vibrant studios in Lagos, Accra, and now Nairobi, the platform continues to attract a young, loyal, and global African audience by telling stories that are raw, real, and resonant.

About the Show: Three Hosts. Three Takes. One Lie.

A refreshing and lively show that masterfully blends humour, storytelling, and cultural commentary.

Hosted by a dynamic trio, Kalala and Frankie from Kenya, alongside Uganda’s Christine Nampeera, the show brings together diverse perspectives and infectious energy, offering listeners a vibrant take on everyday life, societal, and cultural issues across East Africa. The result is an addictive mix of honesty and humour.

“This show is more than just entertainment, it's an honest space for young Africans to speak, be heard, and challenge perspectives," said Best Amakhian, Founder and CEO of Glitch Africa.

“This Expansion into East Africa is part of our larger mission to build one content ecosystem for the continent and take it global."

The new podcast joins an award-winning lineup that includes 'The Honest Bunch', 'Rant, Bant &Confession', and 'Bad and Boujee’ on the Glitch Africa studios network.

Together, these shows have garnered over 100 million combined views and streams, making Glitch Africa a household name for youth-centred content in Nigeria and beyond.

"Each show we launch is deeply rooted in truth and cultural relevance," added Gift Israel, Head of Content at Glitch Africa. "Kenya and Uganda, especially, have incredible voices ready for global conversations; we're honoured to help tell those stories."

Beyond podcasting, Glitch Africa is redefining how African music is experienced globally through Glitch Sessions. The platform has hosted live performance sessions with stars like Asake, Rema, Nasty C, Bien, Nandy, Joel Lwaga, Gyakie, Abigail Chams, and more.

Founded by former broadcast producer Best Amakhian, Glitch Africa began as a vision to elevate African creativity through world-class production, and it is well on its way to achieving this goal.

The company has partnered with brands like Amazon Prime Video, TikTok Global, TecnoMobile and more.

Watch 'Three Truths No Lie' now on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. For media or partnership inquiries, visit www.glitchafrica.com