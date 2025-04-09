How to create a studio Ghibli-style image & 7 other styles to try

The internet has been swept by a wave of AI-generated artwork, with the Ghibli style leading the trend. But did you know there are several other iconic animation and illustration styles you can recreate with just one photo and the right prompt?

Whether you're aiming for a dreamy Studio Ghibli vibe or the gritty detail of steampunk, here are 8 popular styles, their origins, and the countries they hail from, all of which you can recreate using AI.

1. Ghibli style

Originally from Japan, Studio Ghibli is known for its breathtaking and whimsical animation that often blends fantasy with a deep exploration of human emotion.



The style features soft, pastel tones, organic shapes, and fluid motion, evoking a sense of wonder and nostalgia. Films like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away are perfect examples of this style.



Use AI platforms like ChatGPT to input a prompt that asks for a soft, pastel-colored portrait of a character or simply ask for a Ghibli studio image after you upload a normal image. The character’s features should appear slightly exaggerated but warm, with an innocent and expressive look.

2. Boondocks style

The Boondocks is an animated series created by Aaron McGruder that showcases African-American culture and social commentary. The style is marked by sharp lines, exaggerated expressions, and vibrant colors, with a hint of comic strip influence. It’s a mix of classic 90s animation and manga-inspired influences.



To recreate this style, request an AI to generate a character with bold, sharp outlines and heavy contrasts. Think high-energy expressions and street-smart fashion choices.

3. Pixar style

Pixar is renowned for its heartwarming and deeply human animated films. The Pixar style features characters with exaggerated features, large eyes, oversised heads, and expressions that are both exaggerated and emotionally engaging. The texture and lighting effects are hyper-realistic.



For a Pixar-style portrait, ask AI to create a character with larger-than-life eyes, a big, expressive smile, and smooth, almost plastic-like textures. The lighting should be warm and inviting.

4. Simpson style

The Simpsons revolutionised animated television with its satirical take on American life. The animation is known for its yellow-skinned characters, round eyes, and simple yet recognisable designs.



The backgrounds are colorful and exaggerated, often playing with perspective for comedic effect. To generate a Simpson-style image, request an AI to create a character with yellow skin, exaggerated features, and simple clothing, along with a humorous, almost deadpan expression.

5. Southpark style

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park has a minimalist, cutout style that reflects its raw humor. The characters look like paper dolls, with no smooth lines or complex textures. The movements are also stiff and jerky, adding to the show's offbeat comedy.

For this style, input a prompt that asks for a character with basic shapes and no shading, characterized by blocky, stiff motions. The character should look like they could have been crafted from construction paper.

6. Steampunk style

Steampunk combines Victorian-era aesthetics with futuristic steam-powered technology. The visual style blends the old world’s elegance with mechanical, industrial design.



Goggles, gears, and steam-powered machinery are all essential to this look, often set in alternate history or futuristic dystopias.

Ask for a character with Victorian-era clothing adorned with metal accessories, goggles, and intricate machinery. The colors should be a mix of browns, brass, and dark greens, evoking a world of gears and steam.

7. Warrior Style

The warrior style is deeply rooted in human history and mythology, with a focus on fierce, battle-ready characters. This style incorporates armor, weapons, and strong, muscular characters drawn from various cultures, from samurais to medieval knights.

Request a character with detailed armour and weapons, strong muscular features, and an intense facial expression. The background might feature a battlefield or ancient ruins to enhance the warrior theme.

8. Digital painting

Digital painting is a modern art form where traditional painting techniques are mimicked using digital tools. The style is versatile and can range from hyper-realistic to surreal, often used for creating concept art, illustrations, and portraits.