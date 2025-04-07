What your social media platforms know about you and how they use it

We live in a digital world where we often scroll, click, watch, and like without knowing how content is chosen.

Behind the scenes, algorithms work silently to decide what we see online.

What Is an Algorithm?

An algorithm is a set of step-by-step instructions that a computer follows to make decisions.

In the online world, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Google use algorithms to decide what content to show you based on your behavior.

Every time you watch a video, click a link, or like a post, the algorithm takes note.

It then uses that information to guess what you might want to see next. Its main goal is to keep you interested and online for as long as possible.

How Social Media Algorithms Work

Let’s use Instagram as an example. When you open the app, you don’t see every post from every account you follow.

Instead, Instagram’s algorithm shows you posts it thinks you’ll enjoy most. It considers:

Posts you’ve liked, shared, or commented on

People you interact with often

How long you spend looking at certain content

This means if you often like fitness videos, your feed will fill up with more of that content.

The same goes for TikTok and Facebook. The algorithm studies your habits and tries to keep you hooked.

What About YouTube and Google?

YouTube’s algorithm is designed to suggest videos you’ll want to watch. If you watch a lot of cooking videos, YouTube will suggest more from similar channels. It tracks things like:

Videos you finish watching

Channels you subscribe to

Videos you click on after watching another

Google also uses algorithms, but in a slightly different way. When you search for something, Google sorts through millions of web pages in seconds.

Its algorithm ranks pages by relevance, trustworthiness, and how useful the information seems based on your search words and location.

The Problem With Personalisation

While algorithms make our online experience smoother, they can also have downsides.

One big issue is the “filter bubble.” This means the algorithm keeps showing you the same kind of content or opinions. Over time, this limits your view of the world.

For example, if you always watch political videos from one side, the platform might hide other views from you. This can lead to misinformation or biased thinking without you even realising it.

Should You Be Worried?

Algorithms aren’t bad, they help you find what you like quickly. But it’s good to understand how they work so you can stay in control. Here are a few tips:

Follow a variety of topics and people

Be aware of what you’re clicking and liking

Double-check facts from different sources

Use your app’s privacy and content settings

Algorithms are powerful tools that shape your online experience every day.

They learn from your behavior and try to give you content you’ll enjoy. But knowing how they work helps you use the internet more wisely.