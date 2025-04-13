Following the end of her relationship with comedian Eric Omondi, Lynne Njihia is putting the past behind her where it belongs and moving on like a pro.

The mother of one has taken several steps and made important decisions that she believes will take her to the future she envisions along with her daughter.

While embracing the future and new beginnings, the 24-year-old is keeping her fans updated and celebrating her small wins.

Baby steps: Moving to her house

Lynn packed out of the house she once shared with Eric, moving to her own place.

The mother of one shared a video of her new abode on social media, giving fans a glimpse of what her fresh start looks like and celebrating the “Baby steps.”

She captioned the video with words that revealed that she is in the process of turning the house into a home.

You prayed for an apartment but forgot to pray for appliances

This is a symbolic move as it marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another that she envisions for herself and her daughter.

Privacy and shunning drama

The decision to end the relationship was definitely not a snap one and neither was it made on the day that Lynne shared the news.

While navigating the storms that battered her relationship, the breakup and the aftermath, Lynne chose the path of maturity, handling their issues away from the glare of the public.

This is a sharp contrast to a number of celebrities whose breakups have been a source of drama, with accusations flying on social media.

Protecting their respective brands

Eric is a celebrity and a brand and equally is Lynne and growing their respective brands took time and effort that the model and influencer is protecting as she welcomes a new chapter.

With a young baby who will grow up one day and access the internet which never forgets, Lynne is making intentional decisions that keep her baby away from the drama both now and in the future while choosing what is best for them.

She put out a mature statement, devoid of emotions, expletives and accusations that some celebrity breakups have been associated with.

Life update. I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Eric Omondi. It wasn’t easy, but it’s what’s best for peace, growth, and the future I envisioned for myself and my daughter. Here’s to new beginnings — always

Boldly embracing the future

Whining over the past, giving interviews and turning breakup into content to feed their followers and grow their social media following is a common practice that a number of celebrities have embraced in the past.

This in not the stuff that Lynne is made of as she has remained closely-guarded on her relationship with the father of her daughter.