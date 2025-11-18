Obinna alleges a rogue unit was after him until president intervened

Content creator and media personality Oga Obinna has alleged that President William Ruto personally intervened to stop a group that was purportedly planning to "do him bad" shortly after he interviewed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on his show, Obinna narrated what he described as a chain of warnings, anonymous calls and behind-the-scenes revelations that left him convinced he had narrowly escaped danger.

According to Obinna, an external source who was reportedly in the same room as the President, told him the Head of State protected him from an unnamed group that had intentions against him following the interview.

Oga Obinna and DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua

“The person who stopped them was the president,” Obinna said.

“I was told by a very credible person… the same words the president used: ‘Let’s leave that young man. What exactly are we doing? Nobody should touch him.’”

He claimed the warning came much later, about a month after the recording of the clip, when he met another individual he described as having “deep state” connections.

Before this revelation, Obinna says he received an unexpected phone call from a prominent local media figure he had never spoken to before, warning him of a “rogue unit” that had allegedly taken an interest in him.

“I’ve been told by credible sources, just be careful,” the caller allegedly told him. “Reduce your movements… jana were you at such and such a place?”

Obinna said he was stunned by how much the caller knew about his movements.

He added that he later learned from his deep-state source that he was “one phone call away” from serious harm:

There was a unit that wanted to do this… and I heard number one say, ‘If we start fighting small boys, what are we doing? He didn’t do anything wrong.’ If he did not say that, you and I were one phone call away from…

Obinna used the story to urge his audience to embrace gratitude, self-care and courage in speaking against injustice, citing recent cases of violence, including a young woman killed by a stray bullet.

“Sometimes you might just be minding your business and something happens,” he said. “So live every day like it’s your last… If something is wrong, let’s talk about it.”

Media personality Oga Obinna reacts to an intrusion on the set of 'Obinna Show Live'