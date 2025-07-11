10 global reggae artists, bands often mistaken for Jamaicans

Reggae music may have been born in the streets of Kingston, but its message and rhythm have echoed across continents.



While Jamaica remains the undisputed spiritual home of reggae, the genre has found champions in unexpected places, artists so authentic in sound and style that many assume they’re Jamaican by birth.

With pioneers like Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Burning Spear, and Jimmy Cliff leading the charge, reggae quickly spread across the globe, finding resonance in Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific. Over time, some of these artists, though not born in Jamaica, have produced music so deeply rooted in reggae tradition that many fans naturally assume they are Jamaican.

1. Alpha Blondy (Côte d'Ivoire)

Alpha Blondy, born Seydou Koné, is a legendary reggae artist from Côte d'Ivoire whose multilingual songs and Rastafarian messages have captivated audiences globally.

His hits like 'Jerusalem', 'Cocody Rock', and 'Apartheid Is Nazism' sound as if they were crafted in the studios of Kingston.

With lyrics in English, French, Arabic, and his native Dioula, Alpha Blondy uses reggae to address themes of unity, justice, and African identity.

2. Lucky Dube (South Africa)

South Africa’s most prominent reggae artist, Lucky Dube, used reggae as a tool for social change. Transitioning from Zulu pop to reggae in the 1980s, Dube gained international acclaim for tracks like 'Prisoner', 'Together as One', and 'Different Colours / One People.'

Dube’s dreadlocks, smooth delivery, and freedom-focused lyrics led many to believe he was Jamaican, though his powerful messages were grounded in the South African anti-apartheid struggle.

3. UB40 (United Kingdom)

UB40, formed in Birmingham in 1978, brought reggae into the global mainstream. Known for iconic songs like 'Red Red Wine', 'Kingston Town', and 'Many Rivers to Cross', the band expertly blended Jamaican reggae rhythms with pop sensibilities.

UB40 was named after a UK unemployment benefit form, symbolising working-class struggle a common theme in reggae.

4. Steel Pulse (United Kingdom)

Another powerful reggae force from the UK, Steel Pulse emerged from Birmingham's inner-city Handsworth neighbourhood.

Known for tracks like 'Your House', 'Roller Skates', and 'Ravers', they became one of the first non-Jamaican acts to break into the Jamaican reggae market.

Their sound, political messaging, and embrace of Rastafarian imagery make them almost indistinguishable from their Jamaican peers.

5. Alborosie (Italy)

Italian-born Alborosie is one of the most respected non-Jamaican reggae artists. After moving to Jamaica, he immersed himself in local life and patois, and has since worked with reggae greats like Sizzla and The Wailers.

Songs like 'Herbalist', 'Kingston Town', and 'Contradiction' show an exceptional command of reggae's musical structure and spiritual themes, leading many to believe he is Jamaican by birth.

6. Gentleman (Germany)

Tilmann Otto, known as Gentleman, is a reggae artist from Cologne, Germany.



Inspired by reggae in his teenage years, he began travelling to Jamaica regularly and formed close collaborations with Jamaican artists like Ky-Mani Marley and Richie Stephens.

His voice, lyrics, and stage presence all scream Kingston, yet Gentleman proudly represents Germany’s love affair with reggae.

7. Collie Buddz (Bermuda)

Collie Buddz, real name Colin Harper, is from Bermuda but often mistaken for Jamaican due to his Caribbean accent and dancehall-infused reggae tracks like 'Come Around' and 'Blind to You.'

Though not from Jamaica, his close proximity to the culture and collaborations with artists like Busy Signal have cemented his place in reggae history.

8. Shasha Marley (Ghana)

Often mistaken for Bob Marley’s long-lost son, Shasha Marley is a Ghanaian reggae artist known for songs like 'Twin City Mafia' and 'Preach the Gospel of Jah'.

His resemblance to Bob Marley's vocal tone and physical appearance adds to the confusion. Shasha Marley is one of the most prominent reggae voices in West Africa

9. Nasio Fontaine (Dominica)

Nasio Fontaine hails from the Caribbean island of Dominica. His reggae is heavily inspired by Rastafari, and his delivery is strikingly similar to the deep-rooted roots reggae of the 1970s.

Songs like 'Living in the Positive', 'African Spirit', and 'Armed and Dangerous' contain powerful messages of peace, love, and liberation, themes that often make fans believe he is Jamaican, even though he proudly represents Dominica.

10. J Boog (United States / Samoa)

J Boog, of Samoan descent and raised in California, brings a refreshing mix of roots reggae, island reggae, and lovers rock.

Known for hits like 'Let’s Do It Again' his voice and flow are so authentically reggae that many assume he’s Jamaican.