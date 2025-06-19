The legendary rivalry between Jamaican dancehall legends Vybz Kartel and Mavado, famously known as the Gaza vs Gully feud, stands as one of the most explosive eras in dancehall history.

While it began on the streets of Kingston, Jamaica in the mid-2000s, its ripple effect spread across some parts of the globe, including to Kenya, where it deeply influenced youth culture and music.

This week, fans across the world celebrated as the two stars reunited in the United States, signalling an end to years of hostility.

The origins of the Gaza vs Gully rivalry

The feud took root in Jamaica’s dancehall scene with Vybz Kartel leading the Gaza camp, and Mavado fronting the Gully side.

What started as a lyrical competition soon became personal, with both artists dropping a string of diss tracks, Kartel’s 'War Teacher' and Mavado’s 'Last Night' among the most cutting.

Vybz Kartel Courtesy Pinterest

From diss tracks to street violence

The beef extended far beyond the music. Fans in Jamaica began identifying as either Gaza or Gully, a division that escalated to real-world violence.



There were reports of mob attacks and clashes among schoolchildren, prompting the Jamaican government to step in.

In 2007, the two artists held a police-supervised press conference where they declared a truce. However, tensions flared again in 2008, particularly during their face-off at the infamous Sting concert, a moment that left fans divided to this day.

Another attempt at peace was made in December 2009, when Kartel and Mavado met with then Prime Minister Bruce Golding and performed together. But even that wasn’t enough to keep the peace for long.

Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado

Online feuds and family jabs

The feud periodically resurfaced over the years, especially on social media. In 2016, Kartel released the diss track 'Last One', which Mavado dismissed as weak.

Then in 2020, Kartel referenced Mavado’s incarcerated son, 'Dantay Brooks', prompting a fiery response.



Mavado labelled Kartel a 'dancehall clown', while Kartel later suggested the rivalry was partly strategic, claiming it helped both artists gain international attention, particularly in Africa.

Kenya’s connection to Gaza vs Gully

Kenyan fans were among the most passionate observers of the Gaza-Gully saga. In Nairobi’s Eastlands area, youth openly aligned themselves with either Kartel or Mavado.

Some groups even adopted the 'Gaza' name and were linked to petty crime in different parts of Nairobi.

At Ambira Boys High School, students reportedly fought over whose songs would be played during entertainment sessions.

Beyond loyalty, the feud shaped Kenya’s own music scene. The Gengeton genre, which blends local slang with dancehall and hip hop, owes some of its sonic DNA to Kartel and Mavado.

Kartel’s status in Kenya

Despite being sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for murder, Kartel’s popularity in Kenya only soared. The fact that he continued to release hits like 'Fever' from behind bars turned him into something of a musical folk hero.

Kartel’s 2024 release came after his conviction was overturned due to juror misconduct. His altered appearance, a result of battling Graves’ disease while incarcerated, drew concern but not enough to shake the loyalty of his Kenyan fanbase.

The reunion of Mavado and Vybz Kartel

In June 2025, the unexpected happened, Kartel and Mavado reunited in Miami. The moment was captured on video as the pair appeared on the set of DJ Khaled’s upcoming album 'Alaam of God', alongside legends like Bounty Killer and Buju Banton.

Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel, DJ Khaled, Buju Banton and Mavado

READ ALSO: Watch Wajackoyah excite the crowd with proposal to Richie Spice